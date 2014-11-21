Norman Lear Wisely Rejected A Modern-Day ‘All In The Family’ Reboot

Perhaps inspired by the unnecessary Odd Couple reboot that will make you feel sad for Lauren Graham, Sony recently asked Norman Lear if he’d be interested in an equally superfluous remake of All In the Family, his great CBS sitcom that ran from 1971-1979.
Would there be an audience today for a new version of All In the Family? Sony recently asked legendary TV producer Norman Lear – who created the original series – to consider the possibility, he told an audience at the Paley Center this morning during a conversation with Netflix’s Ted Sarandos. “‘Forget the Bunkers, forget the characters you know,’” he says the company told him. “Just do an All In the Family kind of show. They can be a Caucasian family or Latino family. But a family in 2015.” Lear says he’s been thinking about the idea and concluded, “I’m not sure that there’s much that I would elect to do. After a while, with success comes the ability to say, We’re not doing this.” (Via)
Good call. All In the Family 2.0 isn’t the worst idea — that honor would go to 704 Hauser — but one of the things that made the original series so great was how, for a lack of better, “edgy” it felt. Let’s say CBS gets the reboot — there’s no way they’d allow the Archie character, probably played by Kevin James, to say something like, “I think that, I mean if God had meant for us to be together, he’da put us together. But look what he done. He put you over in Africa, and put the rest of us in all the white countries.” THINK OF THE THINK PIECES.
Well said.
Go ahead and close the comments.
Political correctness isn’t something that will be remembered fondly. Uncomfortable silence isn’t a healthy condition in the long run.
First of all, 704 Hauser was a terrific idea. Never watched the show, I meant to, but never got a chance as it apparently sucked so bad that it lasted, what a week? Still, I think the idea was a great one. Not all good ideas are executed well. Second of all, Homer Simpson (with an assist from Peter Griffin) is really today’s Archie Bunker – in that he can say all kinds of wrong stuff and get away with it. He’s pretend (we know that because he’s yellow and has four fingers). The closest thing we have to a modern All in the Family with human beings would be Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing. That’s about is close as a network is gonna get – and THAT show runs up against network censors.
Of course, the key word in that last sentence is network. Netflix on the other hand……………….. I would love to see Mr. Lear (at his creative peak) launch an updated version of his 1970’s universe – All in the Family, Maude, The Jeffersons (Good Times kinda sorta counts)- What would those characters be like if they were created from scratch today? And allowed to say the wrong things out loud – like real people. HBO or Netflix or Amazon might be the answer for that kind of creativity. Until then, we’ll have to make due with “Drunk Uncle”.
I really hope the Odd Couple remake gets cancelled after one episode just to teach Yvette Nicole Brown something about karma. And because it will probably be unwatchable schlock.
I would say It’s Always Sunny is also a modern day version of a show with characters saying and doing things which are revolting to general society. But could they do the show as-is on network TV? No fucking way. I mean, think of the implications!