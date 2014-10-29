Norman Reedus Calls Out Bogus Report That Says He Begged ‘The Walking Dead’ Producers Not To Make Him Gay

A lot has been made of Daryl Dixon’s sexuality on The Walking Dead this year. While Robert Kirkman has insinuated that it’s possible that Daryl Dixon is gay, and Norman Reedus has even revealed that early on, there were talks about making his character “prison gay,” the question of his sexuality hasn’t been addressed on the show. According to showrunner Scott Gimple, it won’t be addressed this season, either.
But that is NOT because Norman Reedus begged the producers not to make him gay, as a few shoddy news reports are claiming this week. The Inquisitor (quoting from The Globe, which was quoting Celeb Dirty Laundry) led the charge in reporting “inside sources” who claim Reedus doesn’t want to play a gay character.
“Insiders say he fears the same-sex shocker would hurt ratings by disappointing his legions of female fans. Norman isn’t anti-gay in his personal life, but he’s become one of the biggest male sex symbols in television. He gets thousands of fan letters from women each week – along with dozens of marriage proposals.”
The report gained enough traction, sadly, that Norman Reedus felt he needed to respond to it on Facebook, linking to the report noting only “that this is total bs.”
OF COURSE IT IS. But it’s nice of Norman Reedus to set the record straight.
In the meantime, Reedus also set the record straight about who was in the bushes at the end of the most recent episode of The Walking Dead:
Sorry! Spoilers.
Source: Norman Reedus
AMC is good at finding these really likeable guys. First Aaron Paul and now Norman Reedus. You just can’t help but like the guy.
Daryl is going to meet Lucile in season 6.
If that happens, you will be able to FEEL everyone turning their TVs off in disgust.
This is what I think is going to happen also.
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
He’s the only character they can do it to and have the entire audience turn and hate Negan overnight. He’s a charismatic bastard, viewers are going to need to remember to hate him. That simply won’t work if they stick with Glen. That coupled with the constant rumours about him being a problem of set (sleeping with fans, drunk & naked in hotel lobbies etc) Daryl is a dead man.
I still i’m not sure why this is so important? I’m watching The Walking Dead just fine without the needless CW who’s banging who. Seriously folks let’s just move along and save the sexually depraved stuff for the fan fiction someone has inevitably written.
Homosexuality is “sexually depraved stuff”? Are you posting this from the 1950’s?
@El_Gordo I just meant that if you want the sexy stuff (gay, beast or straight), put it in your fan fic. *jumps back into time machine*
“… He gets thousands of fan letters from women each week – along with dozens of marriage proposals.”
Explain to me how that sentence isn’t bolier-plate PR from the 50s? No one sends letters anymore. Check-and-mate, @El_Gordo, it’s the 50s.
“I totally don’t care if they say i’m gay”
/posts picture of a p***y/
i hope they dont make him gay in the show.i will quite watching it.lets have at least on show we can watch without a gay person in it.fuck we have to live withthem in life ,do not put gay on the show
Strong Taek!.!
You are a bad person. What the hell is wrong with you?
Between the typing, spelling, and content of this post… this is some grade A trolling.
The way you feel about gays is the way I feel about people who can’t type.
@Leapin_Lizards Love u.
Let me help you out, Vicky. Gays aren’t fictitious characters. They are in tv shows and movies because they exist as part of society (much like blonds, children, african americans, and idiots). You DO have to live with them, just like you have to live with Christians, pedophiles, gossips, and drunks. More of a concern is that we all have to live with people like you.
When you realize that something MUST be wrong with you to watch a show where children get shot in the head, men and women have unprotected and non-marital sex, and death is a common thread, BUT won’t watch because of a gay character, then come talk to me. It’s rare that I experience a hypocrite realizing their own ignorance.
If this is a trolling attempt, well played.
You’re a pretty terrible person, and you look like fat Karen Allen.
I’m confused, they wanted him to play a gay character? Or they were going to force to be gay? Did they have a theater all ready with those eye clips and Mozart music like in A Clockwork Orange but showing every season of Will and Grace and Duck Dynasty?
Met him two weeks ago at Walker Stalker. I drew something for him and was able to give it to him personally. NICEST GUY EVER! Love him, and not just for his looks!
They would have ruined the show if that happened…Ratings would have fallen like a bad stock lol.
Anyone that quits watching because Daryl is gay or dead was never a fan of the show to begin with and are only watching to get their lustful kicks every week. To say this would ruin the show is insulting to the hardworking cast and crew, in addition to every gay person (and the families that love them). I don’t know how old you are, but you need to grow up.
While I get wet for Daryl… if he were gay… what does it matter? This isn’t a romantic show. Its a show about killing zombies.. and people. They would ruin ratings if they changed the point of the show and focused on romance. Glen and Maggie were great but the focus was still on killing things.
For the people who would stop watching if Daryl was gay… is it because he was gay or because the writing would focus on romance? If it isn’t the latter than there is seriously something wrong with you. Who cares?! I wanna see Daryl kill bad guys!!!!!!!!! I don’t care who he is kissing… as long as it isn’t bad guys.
I love this show, best show ever, they have already had theLesbins on the show didnt like that season much, but they kept it on the low. Making anyone else gay would just ruin the show and a lot of loyal fans will not watch it. The show is awesome the way it is, Zombie killing!
wow, you need to get out if this is the best show ever.
Lesbins! Hilarious!
Yassssss!!!!! Zombie killing!!!!!!!
You’re the kind of fan who’s yells almost ruined the show for me. In an effort to fill your “video game” like need to watch killing, the creators almost forgot about good character development. Seriously, if you just want to see killing there are about a hundred games out right now that will let you do that.
I like a good action sequence, but that will get old for anyone with any sort of intelligence if it doesn’t have good writing and interesting characters.
Making a few lesbians on the show isn’t a nod to gay people…they do exist…in real life. There’s no “gay quota” that they’ll reach. So who cares if Daryl turns out to like guys as long as they write it correctly?
Alright this one seems less trolling and more real. I’m worried now.
Norman Reedus used to play a gay character, now he’s the oldest virgin in North Americur.
if they do this it is gonna kill the ratings a big majority of daryl’s fans are beer drinking rednecks and women this would be the worst thing since lost
This needs to happen, just so all these bigots lose their minds. I don’t even just mean a passing mention of how Daryl isn’t into girls, either. I want Rick to walk around some hedges, investigating strange walker noises, only to stumble upon Daryl playing the role of the Chinese fingercuffs in a 3-way with Abe and Eugene.
The Youtube reaction videos would feed my soul for the next decade.
The level of stupidity on this subject is staggering. Reedus has no problem with gays, yet he has fans that talk about the show being “ruined.” Ruined in what way? Morals? A show with fornication, alcholics, children getting shot in the head, endless death, greed, etc, but you have a problem with a character being homosexual? Get help.
Do you women think you’re going to date him? His physical appearance won’t change because he’s gay and you’ll be no closer or further from making out with him than you were before.
Do you men associate your masculinity with him? Get over it. Norman Reedus and his character are twice the man you’ll ever be if homosexuality bothers you. Why not take a clue instead of getting butt-hurt (see what I did) over something that hasn’t happened and won’t change the face of the show AT ALL!
Too many gays on tv? Shut up! Every show is patterned after real life (to some extent) and mimics the world with diverse people in it. Saying there are enough gays on tv already is like saying we don’t need another fat actress, a black actor, or a disabled character. Perhaps you still have lessons to learn about living like an adult in the real world before you continue getting upset over characters in a fictitious one.
P.S. The number of rednecks that have tried to hit on me or gay friends (in secrecy) is amazing. I’d much prefer an openly gay secure man on tv than some cowardly, lying a-holes in real life. Most of us aren’t fooled and anyone who isn’t a rigid harpy and already act like they have a corn cob stuck up their butt, has been attracted to or thought about someone of the same sex. Grow up.
Ryan Beaty I actually just made an account on here just to tell you that you are pretty freaking awesome and you are probably the most articulate person I’ve ever read in a comment section. You sir are pretty damn awesome!
This needs to be framed.
Ryan, I’m married & straight, but if Michonne turned out to be gay or open to experimentation, I wouldn’t turn her down! Have a happy!
Just wanted to say, Ryan Beaty you’re pretty cool…
Well stated Ryan Beaty.
As a fan and a gay man I think it would not add to the show. Daryl Dixon just doesn’t strike me as gay. He may have been molested by his drunken father and or his brother or as stated in the article had sex with other male inmates in prison. He comes off to me as someone who was beat down by his family and until Meryl got left behind pretty unsure of himself. He still is a bit socially retarded but is growing as a key member of “Rick’s Family”.
I wouldn’t give a rat’s ass if Daryl WAS to turn out to be gay.The CHARACTER is wonderful! I’ve enjoyed watching Daryl grow & change over the seasons. I believe the character is straight, but if he isn’t, that wouldn’t ruin the show for ME. I’m hooked on TWD! To Judah Magdelene & Ryan Beaty-you 2 have made the most intelligent & well thought out comments I’ve seen in here. Thank you.