Norman Reedus Calls Out Bogus Report That Says He Begged ‘The Walking Dead’ Producers Not To Make Him Gay

10.29.14 41 Comments

A lot has been made of Daryl Dixon’s sexuality on The Walking Dead this year. While Robert Kirkman has insinuated that it’s possible that Daryl Dixon is gay, and Norman Reedus has even revealed that early on, there were talks about making his character “prison gay,” the question of his sexuality hasn’t been addressed on the show. According to showrunner Scott Gimple, it won’t be addressed this season, either.

But that is NOT because Norman Reedus begged the producers not to make him gay, as a few shoddy news reports are claiming this week. The Inquisitor (quoting from The Globe, which was quoting Celeb Dirty Laundry) led the charge in reporting “inside sources” who claim Reedus doesn’t want to play a gay character.

“Insiders say he fears the same-sex shocker would hurt ratings by disappointing his legions of female fans. Norman isn’t anti-gay in his personal life, but he’s become one of the biggest male sex symbols in television. He gets thousands of fan letters from women each week – along with dozens of marriage proposals.”

The report gained enough traction, sadly, that Norman Reedus felt he needed to respond to it on Facebook, linking to the report noting only “that this is total bs.”

OF COURSE IT IS. But it’s nice of Norman Reedus to set the record straight.

In the meantime, Reedus also set the record straight about who was in the bushes at the end of the most recent episode of The Walking Dead:

Sorry! Spoilers.

Source: Norman Reedus

