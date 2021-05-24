Norman Reedus has the power to do whatever he wants, and what he wants to do is bring exploitation trash king Russ Meyer to anyone with a cable subscription. According to Deadline, the Walking Dead superstar is teaming up with his longtime network AMC for a TV remake of Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!, the 1965 cult classic and arguably the crown jewel in the filmography of the man responsible for making nudity — and much else besides — acceptable at the movies during a much. more restrictive time.

It’s not clear whether Reedus would also star, though it’s also not clear who he’d play. Pussycat! follows a trio of amoral go-go dancers — chief among them icon Tura Satana, who shouts most of her hard-boiled dialogue — who run afoul of a crippled, wealthy rancher. Meyer imagined it as a movie “where the women kick the s*it out of the men” for a change, and it’s filled with towering femme fatales having their way with lesser dudes, all while barking lines like, “The point is of no return, and you’ve reached it!”

Reedus, a lifelong Meyer fan, says his redo will “reimagine this story for the modern world.” Considering how the 56-year-old original is very much of its time, that should be interesting, though it’s worth noting, with its strong camp sensibility, that it’s long appealed to queer and feminist audiences. (John Waters is one of its bigger fans.) In the meantime, good luck finding the original, which, like most Meyers, is not streaming anywhere.

