Norman Reedus Was Sad He Couldn’t ‘Rape And Kill’ Jennifer Love Hewitt In A Movie

09.24.14

In anticipation of The Walking Dead season five, GQ spoke to Norman Reedus, who plays hunky redneck with a heart of gold and belly full of moonshine, Daryl Dixon. It’s about what you’d expect: Reedus promises lots of gore this season (“It’s pretty hard-core”), talks about why he’s drawn to dark subject matter (“I’ve really liked having grotesque things and finding beauty in them”), and oh yeah, here he is expressing dissapointment that he couldn’t rape and kill Jennifer Love Hewitt in the 2001 classic, Heartbreakers.

When that came around at the time, my agents at the time were, “They like you for this part, and it’s a Jennifer Love Hewitt movie.” And I’m like, “Well, what do I do?” And they’re, “You’re her boyfriend,” And I go, “Well, do I rape her? Do I kill her? What do I do?” And they go, “You’re her sweet boyfriend.” And I was like, “No! Absolutely not!” But yeah, I just assumed I had to rape and kill her. (Via)

The role of JLH’s “sweet boyfriend” Jack eventually went to Jason Lee, and I’m now imagining an alternate universe where Reedus has Lee’s career, including the Chipmunks movies, and Lee gets Reedus’. That sounds painful, although Reedus’ punk-as-f*ck version of “Fever Dog” would be half as long and twice as good.

Via GQ

