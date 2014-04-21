‘Nothing Less Funny than A Comedian’: The 9 Best Lines From This Week’s ‘Veep’

At this point, every episode of Veep is perfect or near perfect, and last night’s “Alicia” was no exception, even if the results don’t necessarily show up in the best quotes of the week. So much of what makes Veep so exceptional goes beyond the writing, and rests in both the performances and the context. Kent’s hilarious obsession with Sue, for instance, can’t be reduced to a punchline, and there’s no way to capture last night’s best scene in screen shots: Mike being reduced to singing “Goober Peas” in an effort to persuade Jonads not to run the “cow” story. That was sublimely hilarious.
It may be an exaggerated reality, but when I watch Veep now I can’t help but believe that conversations like the ones in last night’s episode are typical, from calling citizens “normals,” to the blow-out melt-downs petulant politicians might have when the party decides to dictate their campaigns. Veep is not just one of the funniest shows on television — if not, the funniest — it’s definitely its best satire.
Here were the best lines from last night’s episode (and one possible Seinfeld reference).
1. 2. 3.
4.
5.
6. 7.
8. 9.
Bonus — Was the pony B-plot on Saturday Night Live a sly nod to this scene on Seinfeld (at the 1:50 mark)?
“Shouldn’t President Lincoln be back from the theater by now?”
I loved the SNL plot. JLD was a castmember on SNL and it just made Selina’s venom all that much funnier.
Selina’s obvious reading from a cue card and not knowing her camera cues on SNL was a nice touch.
“……..while I was getting ear-fucked by Father Time?” – that one made me laugh out loud last night. Another fine episode.
Good God that fake SNL sketch made Kenan Thompson seem funny.
“… even if the results don’t necessarily show up in the best quotes of the week. So much of what makes Veep so exceptional goes beyond the writing.”
That’s spot-on. I’m always surprised every week when I look at these Veep recaps, because very rarely do the lines seem any more than moderately amusing in this context, even though I know I was cackling maniacally at those same lines the night before. The acting and editing seem to have an awful lot to do with this show’s greatness.
The look Selina’s gave Catherine after she said she should change was fucking terrifying.
They should’ve got Cecily Strong to play her on SNL.
Seconded, I’m confused as to why they couldn’t land any real cast members for it.
So, uh, is there an animated version of picture number three?
Hahaha, right? That was a… nice dress.
There were a few great views of JLD’s assets in this episode. The black zipper on that dress made her look like a suburban dominatrix, and I mean that in the best way.
Jonah trying to be cool with the black guys and quickly turning away was perfect.
That “what in the wide world of fuck?” was either a nod to or a rip off of Blazing Saddles. I know this because I say “what in the wide wide world of sports?” and date myself with the reference at least once a month.
