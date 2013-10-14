There Are Five Different ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Television Adaptations Currently In Development

Next year marks the 75th anniversary of The Wizard Of Oz, and television executives all over California are freaking right the hell out about it. As of this posting, there are currently five different adaptations of the 1939 film in development. Five. Try to guess if at least two of them invoke Game of Thrones in their descriptions. Spoiler alert: Of course they do. (If all of this results in Dorothy having sex with the lion while the Tin Man burns the scarecrow alive, I will be very disturbed.) And, somehow, neither of those are the most outlandish of the bunch. That honor, as it usually does, goes to SyFy, who has turned Dorothy into a man and made her a warrior. Everyone is on really good drugs. That is the lesson here.
Anyway, here is a quick guide to the projects currently in development.
Title: Dorothy
Network: CBS
Dorothy is a medical drama from the people who brought you Elementary. It is set in New York, and is “inspired by the characters and themes” from the movie. I have no idea what that means. I’m kind of hoping Dorothy is a doctor at a hospital and the Lion, Tin Man, and Scarecrow are all sassy med students studying under her.
Title: Emerald City
Network: NBC
There’s not much out there about this one yet. All we know is that it’s a dark, Game of Thrones-style reimagining that will draw its inspiration from all 14 books in L. Frank Baum’s Oz series. Translation: Dorothy has dragons now. Probably.
Title: Dorothy Must Die
Network: The CW
This one is based on an upcoming young adult novel. Here’s Deadline’s rundown:
It is a revisionist take on the classic tale set in present day, 80 years after Dorothy Gale supposedly came home. In reality, the magically-ever-youthful Dorothy has stayed in Oz, presiding over a now fascist fairyland with her perfectly manicured iron fist and the help of her henchmen – the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion. But when another young woman from Kansas is swept up in a tornado and magically dropped into this war-torn Oz, our hero discovers a revolutionary underground of witches and enchanted beings only to learn that she is destined to lead their people in the fight to reclaim Oz from a power-hungry Dorothy’s ruthless clutches.
To recap: The Wizard of Oz is now The Matrix. Please make a note.
Title: Red Brick Road
Network: Lifetime
PERSON MAKING PITCH: So, like, there’s the Yellow Brick Road, right? But there were also red bricks. And the red bricks go somewhere else. Yeah, to, like, the oldest and most dangerous parts of Oz. Super-dark, super-edgy.
LIFETIME EXEC: So it’s like Game of Thrones?
PERSON MAKING PITCH: Not really. It’s more like a versi-…
LIFETIME EXEC: Because I’d really like it if it were like Game of Thrones.
PERSON MAKING PITCH: It is exactly like Game of Thrones.
LIFETIME EXEC: Perfect.
Title: Warriors of Oz
Network: SyFy
SyFy and the Russian director of Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter are teaming up to make a post-apocalyptic Wizard of Oz miniseries in which Dorothy is a man who is armed to the teeth and hellbent on taking down the despotic wizard who rules the land. Let that sentence wash over you for a while, then set your DVRs, because WHOA DOLLY that sounds like some kind of bonkers television show.
these all sound horrible. the CBS one will obviously be a huge hit and run for 9 seasons, spawning multiple spin-offs like Dorthy: Miami and Dorthy: Los Angeles.
WHY DOESN’T UPROXX HAVE A COMMENTS OF THE WEEK
Dorothy: Emerald City and Dorothy: Munchkinland is more like it.
The CW synopsis doesn’t mention how they’ll be shoehorning in a ridiculous love triangle.
Of course the CBS one is a medical drama.
Hollywood. Wat r u doin? Hollywood. Stahp.
Go home, Hollywood. You’re drunk.
Why can’t somebody just do a faithful adaptation of Maguire’s Wicked novel and call it a day? The musical adaptation might be cutesy, but the novel is daaaark.
Ok how about this for the CBS version. Dorothy is a Doctor played by Eliza Coupe. She is married to Damon Wayans Jr. a lion tamer(yes the show is set in Las Vegas. Of course it is) with a deadly fear of strippers. Of course Dorothy’s sister will be played by Elisha Cuthbert. An ex show girl who is trying to work her way through night college and prove she has a brain. And of course we have Adam Polly as a cynical medical students who is trying to become a doctor for the fight time but he just doesn’t the heart for the job. Together they have to deal with the ruthless Chief of the hospital played by Jessica Walter. And the only person who can help them is the hospitals ex chief who’s doesn’t have any real power anymore but still gives them advice played by John C. McGinley and the eccentric therapist of the hospital played by Gillian Jacobs.
All the awards.
I would watch the shit out of that show!
Is this a spin-off of the “fantasy” genre that is now back in play with Grimm & Once Upon A Time being such big hits? If so, STOP IT. If there is one thing Hollywood knows how to do, it’s beat a dead horse into the ground.
Be prepared for Once Upon A Time in Oz.
I’m guessing in the Syfy one a Sharknado whisks them away to Oz?
This news is going to make the queens very happy. Wait, I mean The Queen. She is a big fan of The Wizard of Oz
I would rather watch a show based on Prince’s “The Ballad of Dorothy Parker”, especially if they got Dave Chappelle to reprise the role of Prince.
Why doesn’t Syfy just rerun Tin Man?
That was a descent mini-series. I would watch it again.
Seriously, it was surprisingly competent for SyFy. The effects weren’t great, but they could certainly have been worse. Plus it actually had a solid cast with Zooey Deschanel and Neal McDonough.
That’s all well and good but what about the porn parody? When can we expect that news?
I believe that was just called “Oz”, and aired on HBO some time ago.
& which one was Dorothy? Oh right, ALL of them.
Bwahahahahaha
Yikes. No on is rolling out a half-hour single camera sitcom about 4 whacky roommates at a turning point in their lives… IS NEW GIRL BASED ON THE WIZARD OF OZ!?
Also, all of these sound terrible and I look forward to watching them. Especially SyFy and CW, cause you know they going big.
Wait, why didn’t the just do CSI: OZ!
Schmidt has no heart, Nick is afraid of life, Winston fails to realise his potential… holy crap, you’re right.
Would that make Lizzy Caplan the Wicked Witch of the West?
The NBC one sounds awesome, in that it’s based on the whole series of novels. However, it’s on NBC so nobody will watch until it’s canceled and on Netflix, and then people will wonder why they didn’t watch it the first time around.
Honestly, as bonkers as the syfy one sounds and as much as I hate what syfy have made of themselves, I like AL:VH and would take a chance on this.
