Now That Selina Meyer Is President, Tony Hale Is Hanging Out With Kate Upton

Knowing the president has its perks. During the day, Tony Hale is Selina Meyer’s dedicated bag boy; by night, he’s an evil looking bartender with tattoos who hangs out with Kate Upton. Why yes, I am OK confusing real people with fictional characters, because Hale deserves to be around one of the world’s most gorgeous women, even if it’s only in teasers for Lady Antebellum music videos.

“That’s what you do when life hands you a chance to be with someone special. You just grab that butt area and you don’t let go no matter what your mom says.”