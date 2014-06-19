Now That Selina Meyer Is President, Tony Hale Is Hanging Out With Kate Upton

#Kate Upton #Music Videos
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.19.14 3 Comments

Knowing the president has its perks. During the day, Tony Hale is Selina Meyer’s dedicated bag boy; by night, he’s an evil looking bartender with tattoos who hangs out with Kate Upton. Why yes, I am OK confusing real people with fictional characters, because Hale deserves to be around one of the world’s most gorgeous women, even if it’s only in teasers for Lady Antebellum music videos.

“That’s what you do when life hands you a chance to be with someone special. You just grab that butt area and you don’t let go no matter what your mom says.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kate Upton#Music Videos
TAGSKATE UPTONLady Antebellummusic videosTONY HALE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP