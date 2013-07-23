O.J. Simpson Says ‘Anger Management’ Producers Want Him On The Show, FX Begs To Differ

The New York Post ran a story on Sunday that claimed O.J. Simpson’s representatives had reached out to producers at Charlie Sheen’s FX show Anger Management about the convicted felon appearing in a recurring role on the show as “a thinly veiled version of himself — a famous con who’s pissed off about being unjustly incarcerated.” According to O.J.’s “longtime promoter,” Norman Pardo, a senior production executive on the show responded positively to this offer, saying, “Anger Management with O.J. Simpson? That would be a perfect fit!” and a bunch of other people ran with it, presumably because “O.J. SIMPSON COMING TO ANGER MANAGEMENT? MAYBE!” is an irresistible headline. But let’s just pick out a few tiny problems with this story:

No.

The only outlet reporting this was the New York Post, which is notorious at this point for incorrect reporting, and their only source was a man who is described as O.J. Simpson’s “longtime promoter.”

O.J. Simpson is currently serving a 33-year prison sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery, and is not eligible for parole until 2017, which will make it very hard to film a television show in the near future. (Although he is currently petitioning for a new trial.)

When someone actually did reach the producers of Anger Management and executives at Fox for comment, they shot it down unequivocally, saying “It will never happen.”

We all good now? Great. Here’s a GIF of a pretty cool dog. Have a lovely afternoon.