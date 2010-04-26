Of Course It’s TLC

The world of creative dog grooming has been gaining more and more attention since it was featured in the New York Times a week ago. Depending on how much you share my passion for costumed and decorated pets, you may also remember the Daily Mail’s photo special of creatively groomed canines last August (featured on KSK). And now there’s word that a reality show is in the works:

The cable network TLC is currently working on a reality television program centered around Groom Expo, considered the most prestigious creative grooming competition. “We offer the largest prize money [$5,000 for first place] in the industry,” says Sally Liddick of Groom Expo. “The winner of the People’s Choice Award — determined by applause from the audience — gets to be on the cover of “Groomer to Groomer” magazine.” It’s akin to making the cover of Rolling Stone, says Liddick. [Paw Nation]

I’ve said a lot of bad things about TLC and its cake-making midgets with big families, but I have to tip my cap to them on this one. Just look at Jack Sparrow Dog and tell me he shouldn’t be on television. The banner picture alone is already better than Pirates of the Caribbean 3. Not that that says much.