Oh Dear God Please No

Well, we all survived the hype and hand-fluttering surrounding the cultural phenomenon (and ratings bonanza) that was the Madonna episode of “Glee,” and it didn’t even make our children gay (probably). Now we can move on and never deal with it again. Right? RIGHT?!?

The afterglow from last night’s smashing (and highly rated) Madge-themed episode has barely dimmed and already series creator Ryan Murphy is talking to the Material Girl about a sequel! Murphy confirms that he’s in discussions with M’s camp and that “Madonna and her people are into it and want it to happen.” The follow-up would air early next season and feature six more songs from the pop icon’s immense catalog of hits. (There’s talk that fans might be able to vote on which tracks should be used via a poll on Fox.com.) [Ausiello]

Say it with me: GUHHHHHHHHHHHH. Now, I understand that I’m not the target demographic for “Glee,” but I checked in to last night’s episode out of bi-curiosity (you can watch it on Hulu if you like), and I made it through nine minutes before I couldn’t take it any more. I didn’t mind the music; what bothered me was the unnecessary pandering to the greatness of Madonna — the show didn’t merely use her music; it used Madonna herself as a narrative device. Check out this line that Matthew Morrison delivered with a straight face:

“Culturally, Madonna’s legacy transcends her music, because by and large her songs are about being strong, independent, and confident — no matter what your sex.”

Yeah, and remember that time she got photographed getting humped by Vanilla Ice (NSFW)? That was, like, a meta-ironic criticism of the established patriarchal society.