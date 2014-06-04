Oh, Just The Mountain From ‘Game Of Thrones’ Deadlifting 994 Pounds

#Game of Thrones
Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.04.14 32 Comments

On Game of Thrones, the Mountain literally kills people. In real life, strong man/actor/tattooed muscle Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson figuratively murders 994 pounds of tires. It’s basically the same thing. “TIRES. I MELTED THEIR CHILDREN, I DIDN’T PUT SNOW CHAINS ON THEM, AND THEN I SMASHED THEM ON THE GROUND LIKE THIS.” He’s what I imagine Butch Deadlift should look like.

