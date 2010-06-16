Oh Look, New ‘Entourage’ Promos

#HBO #Entourage
06.16.10 8 years ago 7 Comments

There’s a new trailer for “Entourage” below, and it shows basically all the same crap as the star. To make up for that, there’s a special behind-the-scenes look (also below) of the supposed “drama” surrounding Vincent Chase’s big flaming-car stunt. There’s a big to-do about how Vince (Grenier) has to do his own stunt in the movie, but no one seems to say anything about Grenier doing his own stunts for “Entourage.” And I don’t think I need to connect the dots for you here, but in case you’re wondering, it’s because Adrian Grenier is a frail little pussy who bleeds if it’s too windy outside. One of my biggest goals in life is to push him down a flight of stairs and make him cry.

Around The Web

TOPICS#HBO#Entourage
TAGSadrian grenierEntourageHBO

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP