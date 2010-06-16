Oh Look, New ‘Entourage’ Promos

There’s a new trailer for “Entourage” below, and it shows basically all the same crap as the star. To make up for that, there’s a special behind-the-scenes look (also below) of the supposed “drama” surrounding Vincent Chase’s big flaming-car stunt. There’s a big to-do about how Vince (Grenier) has to do his own stunt in the movie, but no one seems to say anything about Grenier doing his own stunts for “Entourage.” And I don’t think I need to connect the dots for you here, but in case you’re wondering, it’s because Adrian Grenier is a frail little pussy who bleeds if it’s too windy outside. One of my biggest goals in life is to push him down a flight of stairs and make him cry.
I’ve hated him ever since he walked out on Anne Hathaway in Devil Wears Prada, what a douche!
Something tell me it would take a lot less then pushing him down a flight of stairs to make that pussy cry.
Yeah, Ufford, if you push him down the stairs he might actually get hurt for real and you’d get in trouble with the assistant principal. Just throw his glasses (or even better, his retainer) in the toilet after 3rd period, that should do the trick.
The fact that you have one of those birds farting/ queefing on douchecat’s head brings me joy.
Alright, I watched the second clip — what’s the deal with all the Greenmen? Is Vince filming the “Always Sunny” movie?
@Otto – I’m not an expert here, but I believe it’s the reverse of using a green screen, with the same end result: so the “face” actors can be added to the stunt during editing.
Interesting, given that the “plot” of the episode is that the movie being filmed is by a director who insists all his actors do their own stunts.
Oh well. I hope they’re making the bad guys into an army of Malkovichs.