Oh. My. God. This ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Mash-Up With ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Is Perfect!

Belcher Zombies!
Now, what’s the Burger of the Day?
Source: John Roberts Twitter (the voice of Linda Belcher)
I am Gruyere.
Points!
Tina should be Groot since she played a tree in “Hamburger Dinner Theater.”
That sure is wacky.
SPECIAL… “The Goudaburgers of the Galaxy”
Romaine The Accuser Burger
He should be contractually obligated to do all voice work in Holywood.
Him or Morgan Freeman. Or Snoop.
This makes me happy, but I really think Bob and Tina should have been swapped.
Rocket Raccoon Burger (With Arugula)
Rocrab Rangoon Burger with a side of “I am Fruit” salad
Hamora Burger. Cheeseburger with a slice of ham.
Big Game-ora burger, made with ground venison and topped with Swiss chard(lord)
