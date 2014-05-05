Oh Snap: Chris Pratt Totally Predicted His ‘Jurassic World’ Role In A ‘Parks And Recreation’ DVD Extra

#Chris Pratt #Jurassic World #Parks And Recreation
News & Culture Writer
05.05.14 2 Comments

While goofing around in a behind the scenes clip for the Season Two DVDs of Parks and Recreation, Chris Pratt pretends to receive a text message from Steven Spielberg, replying back that he would have to get back to him about “Jurassic Park 4.” This was, of course, before he was being eyed for those “meaty, leading man parts,” because as we all know now — Chris Pratt actually is starring in the sequel Jurassic World as the lead, Owen, a “rugged ex-military man” — which means that Chris Pratt is basically a psychic.

For his part, Pratt reacted accordingly:

Does anyone else kind of miss chubby Chris Pratt? Not to poo poo on ripped Chris Pratt or anything, it’s just … I don’t know. Would ripped Chris Pratt be inexplicably covered in filth while filming a DVD extra? Part of me just doesn’t think so.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#Jurassic World#Parks And Recreation
TAGSCHRIS PRATTJURASSIC WORLDPARKS AND RECREATION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP