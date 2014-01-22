Okay, Now The Feud Between DirecTV And The Weather Channel Is Just Getting Hilarious

So here’s what’s been happening. DirecTV and The Weather Channel have been going at it for a weeks now regarding the price The Weather Channel wants to charge per customer. The whole thing came to a head last week when no deal had been reached by the deadline, and the satellite provider dropped The Weather Channel and replaced it with a Dollar Store competitor called WeatherNation.
Since then the two have been snipping at each other pretty much non-stop, with The Weather Channel puffing out its chest and acting as though its a vital public resource like the fire department or something, and DirecTV replying with mean little digs like “Consumers understand there are now a variety of other ways to get weather coverage, free of reality show clutter, and that The Weather Channel does not have an exclusive on weather coverage — the weather belongs to everyone.” It’s really been a tremendous piece of theater. I hope it ends up on Broadway.
And after today, it might, as The Weather Channel released a hilarious statement (posted below) that it ran in newspapers across the country and posted on its website. Essentially, The Weather Channel has been rabble-rousing since the deadline to get people to complain and try to cancel their DirecTV subscriptions, and now they’re saying DirecTV should drop everyone’s cancellation fee because — and this is in bold in the letter — “Fairness ought to trump the ﬁne print in your contracts.” Oh, and just to the right of the letter on the website is a picture of DirecTV CEO Mike White with the caption “He can waive your fee,” like each complaint goes directly to his desk. Just a masterful bit of shameless manipulation.
What say you, DirecTV?
“The Weather Channel is so used to dramatizing the weather, they may have lost all sense of reality,” DirecTV’s Robert Mercer fired back.
FROM THE TOP ROPE.
Honestly, at this point I don’t even care which side wins. One is an evil faceless corporation and the other is a self-important hyperbole machine that actually started naming winter storms things like Electra and Hercules this year. It’s hard to root for either of them. I just want them to keep fighting forever.
January 22, 2014
Mr. Michael D. White
Chairman, CEO and President
DIRECTV
Just before midnight on January 13, DIRECTV customers lost access to The Weather Channel.
Since then, over 4 million customers have come to keeptheweatherchannel.com to express their frustration. Over 400,000 have called and emailed DIRECTV. And over 90,000 have pledged to switch providers.
Many thousands have called your customer service centers asking to terminate their contracts since they are now getting less content for the same price. But DIRECTV is threatening them with termination fees of $200 to $400.
We have heard from viewers across the country, like Heather in Texas who wrote, “We just signed on with DIRECTV.…Had I known this was going to happen I would NOT have signed up. I read the ﬁne print (too late) and found that they can do that. It’s wrong.”
We agree. Fairness ought to trump the ﬁne print in your contracts.
The decision to switch providers is never taken lightly. Those who are trying to do so clearly believe The Weather Channel is a valued resource for their families. They are people like @jlawson2011, who tweeted “The Weather Channel saved my life when there was severe weather in my area. Tornado imminent + TWC warning to hide.”
These viewers—your customers—value the fact that since 1982 The Weather Channel has been relying upon the National Weather Service for watches and warnings, which we deliver on a hyper-local basis through our proprietary localization technology.
Your customers were never given a vote about DIRECTV’s decision to drop The Weather Channel. The least you can do is allow them to vote now with their feet by waiving termination fees for those seeking to switch to a provider that still carries The Weather Channel, as every other pay-TV company in the nation does.
Our preference would be for DIRECTV to come back to the negotiating table and restore The Weather Channel to your line up. But as you seem intent on proving a point at the expense of your customers’ interests, then at least allow them to make their own choices without unaffordable penalties.
As our team of more than 220 expert meteorologists tracks winter storms, wildﬁres in Southern California, and many other potential weather emergencies, a prompt reply—not to me, but to your customers—would surely be appreciated.
Sincerely,
David W. Kenny
Chairman and CEO
The Weather Company
The Weather Channel still exists?? Who knew.
Right? Who the fuck is watching the weather channel? Why are they watching the weather channel? So many questions.
Just going to check my Weather Channel app, because the signal isnt interrupted by wind.
SNAP.
“If you need a television channel to tell you what a window can, I have nothing further to say to you.”
-What I imagine Ron Swanson would say about this, making all further arguments moot and invalid
DirecTV really should point out to their customers that if weather in their area is getting severe they’ll be warned by their DirecTV ceasing to work.
Sure, If you don’t have your equipment installed properly. It’s very 90’s to assume satellite equipment can’t withstand inclement weather. I live in TN where it rains more than Seattle and there are tornado watches on the reg, but over the last 7yrs I’ve only lost my signal a couple times.
I had DirecTV ten years ago and it went out less than my cable does now.
It was a joke, I said a joke, son. I’m actually pretty happy with DirecTV. I live in Brooklyn and when I upgraded to an apt that could accommodate a real TV five years ago I’ve had it ever since. It’s only gone out a handful of times, usually when it’s snowing heavily and I have to go up on the roof and scrape the snow off the dish. Hell, it barely even stuttered when Sandy blew through a couple years ago. I dread having to move to a place where TimeWarner/Optimum is my only choice. Their channel lineups make zero sense and I get visibly angry whenever I have to try and find a channel on there.
Also who even uses the TV to check weather anymore? My parents? They’re not gonna be alive that much longer.
WeatherNation seems to have smoooth elevator jazz along with its hobo killin’ cold. So conflicted.
One side brings me football….and I can’t keep the other side separate from 1,000,000 other sources for weather.
Point: DirecTV
I like The Weather Channel for quick updates on weather forecasts but holy shit their hysterical storm coverage is embarrassing.
When Weatherfront Hercules plowed into Summer storm Electra, you know what resulted? Six more weeks of sexy ratings!
Weather Channel on DirecTV doesn’t have local weather on the 8s, so its usefulness is limited anyway.
Who in their right mind would change providers because their provider no longer carries The Weather Channel?
The kind of people who watch the Weather Channel.
Yeah, it’s weird to be rooting for DirecTV, but… I am. TWC has lost their minds.
These people relying on TWC to find out a tornado is on its way should invest in a rudimentary cell phone for alerts. It’s much cheaper.
If Verizon said to me “The Weather Channel wants to raise their rates which we have to pass along to you, or we can cancel their service and reduce your bill” and I said “How much will it save me?” and they said “It will save the average consumer 11 cents over the course of their lifetimes” I would say “I’ve never watched a second of the weather channel because I’m not a 76 year old woman who lost her remote” and they would say “So what’s your choice?” and I would say “Hold on, I think the mailman is here” and then there would be some incomprehensible muttering and I would get back on the line and say “It wasn’t the mailman. It was Millie from next door. Her son just brought over some fresh potatoes from his garden and she wanted to share. She’s such a nice lady” and the guy from Verizon would say “What does that have to do with The Weather Channel?” and I would say “Millie watches The Weather Channel” and he would say “And does that change your decision?” and I would say “Decision about what?” and he would hang up in anger and I would post it on YouTube and then I would get a development deal with some entertainment company, but it’d be one of those fly-by-night deals where I have to invest upfront and I end up losing my life savings and living in a gutter addicted to crack.
FUCK YOU WEATHER CHANNEL AND YOUR PRICE INCREASES!
This isn’t on Filmdrunk but I am nominating you for COTW anyway.
Is he trying to say 4 million people care about this? No one is going to buy that.
Are the Weather Channel tools the ones who started naming winter storms? I was wondering how/why that happened. Screw those self-important assholes.