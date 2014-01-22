Okay, Now The Feud Between DirecTV And The Weather Channel Is Just Getting Hilarious

So here’s what’s been happening. DirecTV and The Weather Channel have been going at it for a weeks now regarding the price The Weather Channel wants to charge per customer. The whole thing came to a head last week when no deal had been reached by the deadline, and the satellite provider dropped The Weather Channel and replaced it with a Dollar Store competitor called WeatherNation.

Since then the two have been snipping at each other pretty much non-stop, with The Weather Channel puffing out its chest and acting as though its a vital public resource like the fire department or something, and DirecTV replying with mean little digs like “Consumers understand there are now a variety of other ways to get weather coverage, free of reality show clutter, and that The Weather Channel does not have an exclusive on weather coverage — the weather belongs to everyone.” It’s really been a tremendous piece of theater. I hope it ends up on Broadway.

And after today, it might, as The Weather Channel released a hilarious statement (posted below) that it ran in newspapers across the country and posted on its website. Essentially, The Weather Channel has been rabble-rousing since the deadline to get people to complain and try to cancel their DirecTV subscriptions, and now they’re saying DirecTV should drop everyone’s cancellation fee because — and this is in bold in the letter — “Fairness ought to trump the ﬁne print in your contracts.” Oh, and just to the right of the letter on the website is a picture of DirecTV CEO Mike White with the caption “He can waive your fee,” like each complaint goes directly to his desk. Just a masterful bit of shameless manipulation.

What say you, DirecTV?

“The Weather Channel is so used to dramatizing the weather, they may have lost all sense of reality,” DirecTV’s Robert Mercer fired back.

FROM THE TOP ROPE.

Honestly, at this point I don’t even care which side wins. One is an evil faceless corporation and the other is a self-important hyperbole machine that actually started naming winter storms things like Electra and Hercules this year. It’s hard to root for either of them. I just want them to keep fighting forever.