Getty Image

We’re about to enter our third month of the “Operation Varsity Blues” scandal, in which a clutch of wealthy parents — most famously Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman — have been accused of bribing their children into top universities. Loughlin’s drama has been the most wild — a roller coaster ride with hairpin turns and shocking developments. Now there’s this: An “insider” has told Us Weekly that Olivia Jade Gianulli, the Full/er House alum’s daughter, was aware what was happening the whole time.

“Olivia fully knew what her parents did to get her into USC, but didn’t think there was anything wrong with it,” the insider alleged according to Us Weekly. “She didn’t get into any other California schools.”

Last we heard from the Loughlin-Gianulli household, the father, Mossimo — who, like his wife, was also arrested in the scandal — had added to his legal woes by getting into an altercation with a high school counselor.

Olivia Jade herself was also in the news last week, when it was revealed she was hoping to return to USC despite, well, everything. Unlike Huffman, Loughlin and Gianulli have pleaded not guilty to the charges that they got Olivia Jade as well as their older daughter Bella into college by illegal means.

In other news, pictures from the forthcoming latest season of Fuller House were revealed last week, and Loughlin was mysteriously AWOL.

(Via Us Weekly)