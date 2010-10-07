OMG! New 'Walking Dead' Clips!

10.07.10

We’re just three and a half weeks from the Halloween premiere of AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” so put on your excited pants to watch the new videos below.

The first video is an excellent new teaser trailer, and the next two are character profiles of the two male leads: Officers Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) and Shane Walsh (Jon Bernthal). The two apocalypse survivors aren’t just partners on the force; they’re also best friends — Shane takes care of Rick’s family when he thinks Rick is dead. I mean REALLY takes care of them. Especially Rick’s wife. Wink, wink. Because he has sex with her.

Oh, and before any of you pantywaists go crying about spoiler alerts, that plot point is revealed early in the first book before any characters even die. It’s not like I told you nothing happens in Catfish. So don’t come bitching to me about how you want to live in some unrealistic void of information while you peruse blogs, or so help me God I’ll email you the name of every character that dies in the comic books.

