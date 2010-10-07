OMG! New 'Walking Dead' Clips!

We’re just three and a half weeks from the Halloween premiere of AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” so put on your excited pants to watch the new videos below.
The first video is an excellent new teaser trailer, and the next two are character profiles of the two male leads: Officers Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln) and Shane Walsh (Jon Bernthal). The two apocalypse survivors aren’t just partners on the force; they’re also best friends — Shane takes care of Rick’s family when he thinks Rick is dead. I mean REALLY takes care of them. Especially Rick’s wife. Wink, wink. Because he has sex with her.
Oh, and before any of you pantywaists go crying about spoiler alerts, that plot point is revealed early in the first book before any characters even die. It’s not like I told you nothing happens in Catfish. So don’t come bitching to me about how you want to live in some unrealistic void of information while you peruse blogs, or so help me God I’ll email you the name of every character that dies in the comic books.
You tell ’em Uff! Goddamn sissy-marys always wining about spoiler…… ZOMG HE HAS A CORGI AND A CAT SIDEKICK?!?! THATS A HUGE PLOT POINT HOW ABOUT A SPOILER ALERT NEXT TIME ASSHOLE.
Spoiler Alert:
In Boogie Nights, Mark Wahlberg has a huge wang.
“I wanna be a part of this forever”
Hm… something tells me that the actor who plays Shane hasn’t read the comics…
Is I was dead I’d be more concerned with making obvious puns or easily forgotten “jokes” in the comment section of an obscure blog instead of walking! Priorities zombies, quit making us look bad.
I can almost reach my Jamba juice on the end of the table, help me out here walking dead one time!
Shit, there are zombies in this?! Thanks for the warning, asshole.
Booyah, refreshing smoothie! Whoa whoa whoa I said thank you now go away, go on! Get out of heARGHHHHHHHHHHHHH
SPLORCH CRUNCH EJACULACTATION FLARP
The hook for this show is that Officer Rick Grimes lives above a bowling alley below another bowling alley.
Wasn’t Grimes the first person to die in the Simpsons? He’s an undercover zombie (spoiler alert)
This blog will be reposted on gammasquad as “Less than 2 weeks until Fallout New Vegas!”
“You call that a spoilah?”
* reads Jonathan’s comment *
“Now that’s a spoilah, mate!”
Can’t wait for the show, but when the lead describes it as a “Kafka-esque nightmare” and his character as “as ordinary man, put in an extraordinary situation” it makes me want to shit on it. And I don’t want to do that.
You’re gonna have to break that email into 2 parts, at least
but what would be your subject line to make them open the email?
With ryan. What the fuck are the creators of this show doing letting the stupid actors offer their insight into their characters? Playing with fire there.
Mmm, Andrew Lincoln. I’d hit it like the fist of an angry god.
It’s pronounced CALF-CUH! Southerners have such crazy accents.
Oh yes Frank Darabont. Take me you sexy man.
“so help me God I’ll email you the name of every character that dies in the comic books.”
That’s an awful lot of names.
