NETFLIX

Last month, Netflix made the surprise decision to cancel One Day At a Time, one of the streaming service’s most beloved shows, due to “simply not enough people [watching it] to justify another season.” Which, fair enough; it’s a really good show, but so was Terriers, Pushing Daisies, Freaks and Geeks, and countless other series that were axed too soon. But the explanation didn’t stop there. “And to anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important,” Netflix tweeted. “The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories.” Just not on Netflix, or any other streaming service for at least two years.

CBS All Access has “submitted an official bid to procure at least one more season of the series,” according to Vulture, but there’s one problem: “All Access made its proposal despite being aware Netflix’s deal with Sony allows it to veto any move to a streaming network for at least two years after cancellation.”

One Day executive producer and living TV legend Norman Lear personally reached out to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos to ask him to help keep the show alive, presumably by waiving the company’s veto rights, two sources tell Vulture. As of Tuesday, however, it appears Netflix is unwilling to budge and allow One Day to shift to the much, much smaller CBS All Access. (Via)

CBS All Access is the home of Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, and The Twilight Zone, but it could use an Emmy-worthy comedy with a built-in audience that a competitor prematurely threw to the curb. Something like Party Down. But if that doesn’t work, One Day At a Time is also good.

(Via Vulture)