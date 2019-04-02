CBS All Access Is Trying To Save ‘One Day At A Time,’ But There’s A Netflix-Sized Problem

04.02.19 30 mins ago

NETFLIX

Last month, Netflix made the surprise decision to cancel One Day At a Time, one of the streaming service’s most beloved shows, due to “simply not enough people [watching it] to justify another season.” Which, fair enough; it’s a really good show, but so was Terriers, Pushing Daisies, Freaks and Geeks, and countless other series that were axed too soon. But the explanation didn’t stop there. “And to anyone who felt seen or represented — possibly for the first time — by ODAAT, please don’t take this as an indication your story is not important,” Netflix tweeted. “The outpouring of love for this show is a firm reminder to us that we must continue finding ways to tell these stories.” Just not on Netflix, or any other streaming service for at least two years.

CBS All Access has “submitted an official bid to procure at least one more season of the series,” according to Vulture, but there’s one problem: “All Access made its proposal despite being aware Netflix’s deal with Sony allows it to veto any move to a streaming network for at least two years after cancellation.”

One Day executive producer and living TV legend Norman Lear personally reached out to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos to ask him to help keep the show alive, presumably by waiving the company’s veto rights, two sources tell Vulture. As of Tuesday, however, it appears Netflix is unwilling to budge and allow One Day to shift to the much, much smaller CBS All Access. (Via)

CBS All Access is the home of Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight, and The Twilight Zone, but it could use an Emmy-worthy comedy with a built-in audience that a competitor prematurely threw to the curb. Something like Party Down. But if that doesn’t work, One Day At a Time is also good.

(Via Vulture)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix
TAGSCBS All AccessNETFLIXONE DAY AT A TIME

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

Crate-Digging: Orations, Helgi Jonsson, And More Bandcamp Albums From March

03.29.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.29.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP