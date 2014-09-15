One Fair Lady: 8 Reasons Why ‘Selfie’ Star Karen Gillan Is Your Next TV Crush

Assuming you don’t already. She’s been appearing in the fan fiction (and dreams) of nerds everywhere for years, thanks to her roles in Doctor Who, where she played the quaintly named Amy Pond, and Guardians of the Galaxy. But one’s a British sci-fi series and she’s virtually unrecognizable in the other, so Selfie is Gillan’s introduction to many American viewers. This is a very good thing, because she’s as awesome as her Selfie accent is horrible. Let’s count off the reasons why.
1. I believe the word you’re looking for is “adorable.” Or maybe “Sex Hair”?
2. Too often, a genre actor will try starring in a comedy, because how hard can it be, really? Well, incredibly, but the charmingly daffy Gillan had very good timing on Adult Swim’s NTSF:SD:SUV:: Also, she danced on a tabletop with How Did This Get Made? co-host June Diane Raphael.
3. Hopefully she’ll make one more Late Late Show appearance before Craig’s run is up. They’re always a delight together, and she’s one of the better, most enthusiastic late night guests in general.
4. Soon after Gillan cut her hair for her role in Guardians of the Galaxy, she tweeted:
She also recently retweeted someone’s Doctor Who poop pun. It’s a good Twitter.
Gillan’s a treasure, but gotta give a big nope to Selfie.
This really should have just been 8 pictures of Nebula, especially the one where she’s drinking a coke.
She’s not even my TV crush but that’s what I was going to say.
I know right? Where have these people been?
Amy Pond is adorbs, and I have to say that she rocks the pixie cut.
She’s been my TV crush since Doctor Who…where the hell have the rest of you been?
thank you! by far the best companion the doctor’s had. second is martha jones in my opinion
Martha was, and will always be, the worst
worse that donna noble!?
Donna was great. Her and Tennant were hilarious together. Martha was so boring.
Donna was awesome. Clara is the one who sucks. Cute, but sucks. Amy Pond is my favorite for obvious reasons…
Donna was the best; Clara is the worst. Like, literally THE WORST. The fact that Capaldi’s Doctor makes fun of her constantly is the best part of the new season so far.
If we’re talking Nu Who, the best companion the Doctor had was the Ponds’ both Rory and Amy. Sarah Jane Smith and Captain Jack Harkness were the best overall though.
How is Captain Jack not considered “Nu Who?” I agree about the Ponds though.
@lowcalcalzonezone Allow me to reiterate as the lack of Edit button does not allow it. 1) Sarah Jane Smith. 2) Captain Jack Harkness 3) The Ponds’
@Canadian Scott For some reason I never consider Captain Jack to be a companion, but if he was, then I guess I agree with you. Can’t agree or disagree with you about Sarah Jane Smith, because I haven’t seen those episodes. After the Ponds, I would go Donna, Rose, Clara, Martha.
I’ve really liked Clara this season though, so she could move up.
You should have seen this coming, Kurp. No sympathy from me, Captain Late-To-To-Party.
The pilot has a few brief glimmers of hope, but it was…not great. Since pilots are often networked to death and because part of getting picked up these days includes hamfisted references to “what the kids want” (ie hashtags! yolo! selfies!), I’m giving it a few episodes to become what the team behind it really wants it to become. I love Gillan, love John Cho, love Suburgatory, love My Fair Lady. So my fingers are crossed.
She’s hot. But that show won’t last but five minutes.
Anybody up for a remake of Heartbreakers with Gillian and Dr. Crusher?
stiff competition with Aya Cash in which ginger can steal my heart
Hee, stiff.
Virtually unrecognizable, but still really hot.
She awesome to look at (I don’t know her from Eve) but if that show lasts past a couple weeks (it won’t, thinking positively) we should shutdown society.
Nope. I look at the top image and all I can think about is the girl from those repulsive, twee, omnipresent Wendy’s commercials. GAAAHHHHH.
that racist against gingers, sir
That is quite the insult to Karen Gillan.
I like the chick from the Wendy’s commercials. Actually, I just like redheads
She’s a phony. It’s dye job or wig or something. Point is, not a redhead.
selfie isn’t terrible but it does seem like a weird transition: doctor who>NTSF:SD:SUV>guardians>selfie?
i just hope we see rory again at some point in her future
I love Karen Gillan and she’s great but let’s be honest: The “Selfie” pilot was terrible
If it’s as good as Enlisted I am there!
Boobs? Cute real life people come in all sizes, but for internet spankers, I prefer some stuff up front.
I liked Suburgatory until they started giving all of the wacky neighbors their own story lines. I really didn’t care to know about the maid’s love life.
I thought she was great in NTSF:SD:SUV. Though I will say I do miss Rebecca Romijn or however you spell her last name.
I’ve heard she’s going to be the next Doctor Who companion! I bet she will become a cult star after that!
Natural redheads are my obsesion (I knew her even if I’ve never watched an episode of Dr Who), and yes, her hair and her legs are glorious.
A natural redhead named Scarlett? What are the odds of that happening?
She’s a smoke show with the long hair, but she looks exactly like Ensign Wesley-Fucking-Crusher in that Star Trek line up.
Redheads suck, and she looks like a C-List version of Mean Girls era Lohan.
I’ll watch it only to see her acting all mousy and limey. Her eyes covering half her face only helps matters for me.
She looked good on Oculus.
BTW, are Rooker and that other guy cock to cock?
She was annoying as hell in Oculus. Ruined the movie for me I couldn’t wait for her to die.
You’re all types of late to the party, Josh. She’s been the internet’s crush for quite some time now.
I didn’t watch Dr. Who but I’ve seen her visage around and was intrigued. Then I saw her on Craigy Ferg the first time and that was all I needed to be fan.