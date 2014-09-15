One Fair Lady: 8 Reasons Why ‘Selfie’ Star Karen Gillan Is Your Next TV Crush

One of the real surprises of the fall 2014 season is ABC’s Selfie. Despite its terrible title and icky premise (think My Fair Lady, but for the social media generation!), the new sitcom, which can you already watch, is pretty good. Not great, but not bad, either. Much of the credit goes to creator Emily Kapnek, who worked similar magic on Suburgatory, but the up-for-anything cast deserves accolades, too, especially stars John Cho and Karen Gillan, who you’d might as well start having a crush on now.

Assuming you don’t already. She’s been appearing in the fan fiction (and dreams) of nerds everywhere for years, thanks to her roles in Doctor Who, where she played the quaintly named Amy Pond, and Guardians of the Galaxy. But one’s a British sci-fi series and she’s virtually unrecognizable in the other, so Selfie is Gillan’s introduction to many American viewers. This is a very good thing, because she’s as awesome as her Selfie accent is horrible. Let’s count off the reasons why.

1. I believe the word you’re looking for is “adorable.” Or maybe “Sex Hair”?

2. Too often, a genre actor will try starring in a comedy, because how hard can it be, really? Well, incredibly, but the charmingly daffy Gillan had very good timing on Adult Swim’s NTSF:SD:SUV:: Also, she danced on a tabletop with How Did This Get Made? co-host June Diane Raphael.

3. Hopefully she’ll make one more Late Late Show appearance before Craig’s run is up. They’re always a delight together, and she’s one of the better, most enthusiastic late night guests in general.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

4. Soon after Gillan cut her hair for her role in Guardians of the Galaxy, she tweeted:

She also recently retweeted someone’s Doctor Who poop pun. It’s a good Twitter.