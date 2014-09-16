One Of The Most Hated Patent Trolls In The Country Just Won A Lawsuit Against CBS

Personal Audio LCC is one of the most despised patent trolls in America today. The company, which is more or less a front for a man named Jim Logan, claims to hold the patent for “episodic content.” It does nothing with this patent other than sue anyone who uses anything remotely like this technology, hoping its opponents will quickly agree to settle rather than shell out the legal fees necessary to defend an infringement suit. You may remember Personal Audio from the time it threatened to cripple the entire podcasting industry, like a supervillain, or the episode of The Simpsons where Mr. Burns blocked out the sun to raise everyone’s energy prices.
Anyway, the podcasting suits have been slow-going because, surprise, most podcasters don’t have any money, so Personal Audio decided to go after the big television networks for the way they deliver episodes on their websites. Yesterday, Personal Audio won the first of those lawsuits.
A jury in Marshall, Texas, found the infamous “podcasting patent” was infringed by CBS’s website today and said that the TV network should pay $1.3 million to patent holder Personal Audio LLC.
The verdict form shows the jury found all four claims of the patent infringed, rejecting CBS’ defense that the patent was invalid. [Arstechnica]
This, to be clear, is hooey, and a perfect example of how the patent system is broken. A guy kind of created something twenty years ago that he apparently has no intention of using at all, ever, and is using a slip of paper from the government to hold half of the Internet hostage. It’s insane. Luckily, there’s hope.
Despite the latest Texas jury verdict, court filings show that CBS is still waiting on the outcome of several motions that could lead a judge to declare the patent is invalid as a matter of law. One of these, filed last week, is based on a recent Supreme Court decision called Alice that ruled that an old or abstract idea — like a table of contents — is not eligible for a patent simply because it is carried out on a computer. In recent weeks, judges have used Alice to shred a dozen or so software-related patents. [Gigaom]
If CBS and other defendants can show that Personal Audio’s “episodic content” patent is that kind of old or abstract idea, then they won’t be liable for damages because the patent would be invalid. The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has been mounting a similar campaign to invalidate the patent for a while now as well, and in April of this year “the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) found that EFF has a ‘reasonable likelihood’ of prevailing in its challenge.” So, hopefully, this verdict will end up being just a minor setback and we can launch this particular pile of garbage out into space forever in the near future.
I can’t believe that a jury would rule in favor of this dirtbag. I hate CBS as much as the next guy. But these patent trolls are horrible people.
Eh, if you combine bad jury instructions with a lot of circular technical talk, getting a jury to agree the moon is actually a short balding man who lives in Des Moines isn’t that much of an accomplishment.
I think there is something about that town that makes it easy for this Patent Troll to prevail in his court cases. I seem to remember hearing something on Maron’s WTF but can’t remember the details so i’m going to go with “whole town bought off”.
To be fair, it was Texas and in their verdict they also recommended executing the CBS Execs with the Jewiest names.
This is true. The Eastern District of Texas is notorious for seeing more patent litigation than any other district.
The jury doesn’t get to say dick about the legality of the patent, just the infringement. The Federal Circuit, however, can on appeal. And Viacom is obviously going to appeal this.
East Texas is the DMZ between Louisiana and civilization so of course you want the “fire hot” crew deciding things of a technical nature.
I guess I must be dumb. I hard a hard time following this. What is the patent actually for?
Exactly
Lawyer’d
This might be the one time Dustin understands something better than I do.
Marc Maron has talked about this on WTF at least a couple of times, and if memory serves the patent outlines “delivering episodic content via the internet” or something nearly as vague. Also, I’m pretty sure that Jim Logan/Personal Audio LLC isn’t even the original patent holder. He bought it and then started suing people.
Groundloop…that is pretty much it. It is an extremely vague patent and it illustrates what is wrong with the way patents are being used.
This person didn’t develop technology to deliver the content. He merely thought of the idea and some features and patented that idea. The same idea that was inevitable as the internet infrastructure became developed enough to deliver it. He didn’t invent anything. He didn’t make anything. He had an idea, an idea others were sure to have, so he patented it so that he could claim infringement from anyone who independently had the same idea and then actually put the time and energy into making the idea a reality.
If Alice ends up invalidating this guy’s patent then this is kind of like the Klan winning in Brandenburg v. Ohio. One the one hand, good for everybody else on the internet who doesn’t have to deal with this douche anymore. On the other hand, do we really need more TBBT and CSI on the internet?
Yes, of course we need more Big Bang on the internet. Maybe after they watch an episode or two they will come back over here to comment on various posts.
You also can assume that a majority of Big Bang fans are already on the internet, commenting on youtube and what not.
Bazinga
So the article quoted says “a recent Supreme Court decision called Alice.” Like they named a fucking baby. Call it the Alice decision, but don’t make it like the Supreme Court made a robot that is killing patent trolls.
Dude, that would be awesome.
So it’s both the showrunners AND the lawyers at CBS that are shockingly incompetent? There has to be SOMEONE at that place that knows what’s going on. Probably the accountants.
If only “being the worst” was an actual crime. The world would be a better place.
Patent law is fucked in so many ways. Look up Edwin Howard Armstrong. Patent law has been controversial for more than 100 years and the first time people are calling for change is when big businesses are starting to feel the heat. Edison was the original patent troll and we honor him like some kind of science god. Edison made Personal Audio look like saints.