One Of The Stars Of ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Got Arrested For Screwing Around On The Highway In A Gorilla Costume

Well, it was only a matter of time, I suppose: One of the stars of TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo has been arrested for screwing around on the highway in a gorilla costume.

TMZ has learned … one of the stars of “Honey Boo Boo” was arrested earlier this month after cops say “Crazy” Tony Lindsey (Boo Boo’s cousin) was part of a group wreaking havoc on a Georgia highway … with a gorilla suit.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Deputy Joe Rozier says he was driving along Highway 20 around 11 PM … when he noticed someone carrying out a very stupid, and dangerous, prank:

“I observed a white male dressed in a gorilla suit acting as if he was going to jump into my lane of travel. I swerved into the left lane to avoid an accident with the person.” [TMZ]