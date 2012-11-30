One Of The Stars Of ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Got Arrested For Screwing Around On The Highway In A Gorilla Costume

Editor-at-Large
11.30.12 7 Comments

Well, it was only a matter of time, I suppose: One of the stars of TLC’s Here Comes Honey Boo Boo has been arrested for screwing around on the highway in a gorilla costume.

TMZ has learned … one of the stars of “Honey Boo Boo” was arrested earlier this month after cops say “Crazy” Tony Lindsey (Boo Boo’s cousin) was part of a group wreaking havoc on a Georgia highway … with a gorilla suit.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, Deputy Joe Rozier says he was driving along Highway 20 around 11 PM … when he noticed someone carrying out a very stupid, and dangerous, prank:

“I observed a white male dressed in a gorilla suit acting as if he was going to jump into my lane of travel. I swerved into the left lane to avoid an accident with the person.” [TMZ]

Prizes will be mailed out early next week to those of you who had November 2012 in UPROXX’s When Will Someone From Here Comes Honey Boo Boo Get Arrested For Screwing Around On The Highway In A Gorilla Costume pool. Congratulations.

TAGShere comes honey boo booMS PAINTscrewing around on the highway in a gorilla costumeTLC

