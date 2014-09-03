One Of Your Favorite Characters Won’t Appear At All In Season 5 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

Preliminary note: SPOILERZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ

The fifth season of Game of Thrones is currently filming in Europe, as you may recall from the recent hubbub over a controversial nude scene featuring Lena Headey. “Yes, but isn’t Kristian Nairn, who plays Hodor, currently touring Australia with his Rave of Thrones DJ tour?” you ask. “Shouldn’t he be, like, in Europe, where the cameras are?”

Turns out there’s a good and disappointing reason for that: There’s no Hodor in Season 5. At all. From an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation:

MONIQUE SCHAFTER: Fans around the world are hungry for the next series of Game of Thrones, but they’ll have to be patient. KRISTIAN NAIRN: We’re not actually in Season Five, by the way. We have a season off. We have a year’s hiatus. MONIQUE SCHAFTER: Really? KRISTIAN NAIRN: Solely because, I imagine, our storyline is up to the end of the books. … So I get a year off now to do Rave of Thrones and gallivant all over the world.

First Ser Pounce and now Hodor. This is officially getting out of hand. At least we’ll know he’ll be happy, I guess.

Source: Watchers on the Wall