One Of Your Favorite Characters Won’t Appear At All In Season 5 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

Preliminary note: SPOILERZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ
The fifth season of Game of Thrones is currently filming in Europe, as you may recall from the recent hubbub over a controversial nude scene featuring Lena Headey. “Yes, but isn’t Kristian Nairn, who plays Hodor, currently touring Australia with his Rave of Thrones DJ tour?” you ask. “Shouldn’t he be, like, in Europe, where the cameras are?”
Turns out there’s a good and disappointing reason for that: There’s no Hodor in Season 5. At all. From an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation:
MONIQUE SCHAFTER: Fans around the world are hungry for the next series of Game of Thrones, but they’ll have to be patient.
KRISTIAN NAIRN: We’re not actually in Season Five, by the way. We have a season off. We have a year’s hiatus.
MONIQUE SCHAFTER: Really?
KRISTIAN NAIRN: Solely because, I imagine, our storyline is up to the end of the books. … So I get a year off now to do Rave of Thrones and gallivant all over the world.
First Ser Pounce and now Hodor. This is officially getting out of hand. At least we’ll know he’ll be happy, I guess.
Source: Watchers on the Wall
No Hodor also means no Bran though, so I imagine a fair amount of show watchers will be pleased
Not if they split Bran from Hodor to do some other stuff.
@AsymmetricDizzy Maybe, but then why say “WE have the season off.”
I like to think he refers to himself in the plural.
He might mean ‘we’ as in he and Ellie Kendrick who plays Meera. I guess they don’t really need Hodor as Bran in no longer travelling – he’s reached the cave. I think season 5 will have scenes just between him and the three eyed crow with him learning how to do greenseeing.
I don’t understand why people don’t like Bran. I always find his scenes pretty interesting.
I think because there are no stakes involved with Bran’s scenes. Everyone else is involved in some gigantic piece of the “game,” so to speak. Bran is off on his own doing his own thing, and it’s not nearly as compelling relative to the other story lines. The one exception is probably Arya, but she’s arguably a more compelling character, PLUS she had the Hound to banter with.
they would need to have bran at least film stuff for season 6 or whenever because that kid isn’t gonna look like a kid forever.
Nodor
Can’t say it better than this.
The scarier part is who else does this apply to that we haven’t heard about yet? I would guess they won’t be the only storyline left out.
Bran and Him, Bran has hit his story end in the books, so i think they have to wait.
Hodor? Hodor!
SPOILERS
Oh shit, so no Bran/Hodor at all this season? Shit was starting to get really interesting with them and I was eager to see their adventures beyond book 5 when he (presumably) starts getting all Professor X with the heart trees. This is not a good sign.
This is the best trollling I’ve seen all day. Well done sir
And here I was assuming the title of this post was referring to Oberyn Martell – bee-tee-dubs, what happened in episode 8 last season, I missed that one
SPOILERS
He defeats the Mountain easily, then bitch-slaps Tywin Lannister, grabs Tyrion onto a white stallion, and rides across the sea to Mereen, where he seduces Daenerys, kills Daario, and tames all three dragons, which he rides simultaneously back to Kings Landing and roasts Cersei alive. Then he and Dany and Margaery form a triumverate and rule Westeros after he adopts Jon Snow and Hodor.
I…I may be remembering that wrong.
Surprising, but it really is the best play. Bran’s story on the show is literally two complete books ahead of most everyone else on the show.
Also, I wonder if they’ll do the same with Sansa’s storyline. SPOILER ALERT: the next two books of her storyline can be summed up with “Sansa heads downstairs.” Although to be fair, she wasn’t in ADwD.
I’m casually doing a reread on the series (finished GoT, about to start CoK), and I’m told by a buddy that FfC and DwD are infinitely better the second time through. So basically, I accept your opinion 100%.
Before you get to Feast check out these essays. I am also doing a reread and about to start Clash, the reason is I stumbled upon them. Definitely worth your time. Start with Dany.
[meereeneseblot.wordpress.com]
If you are doing a re-read or just reading for the first time, google Ball of Beasts. Someone took the chapters of Feast and Dragons and spliced them together chronologically. It’s a MUCH better read and allows you to appreciate Dorne& the Greyjoys as it’s mixed with the other characters too.
Ball of Beasts? Lol – look it up under FeastDance or Feast/Dance and you’ll have a lot more luck I am sure.
Hodor.
Hodor.
I’ll sacrifice Hodor if it means no Bran and whichever of the Weiner Twins survived.
Hodor Paste?
This comment looks familiar.
They only have 10 hours to tell their story every year. And what with all the unneccassary nudity and exposition, how could they possibly fit one of the characters into the plot?
I’m growing tired of this show. I don’t know how that makes me feel.
If there’s no Hodor, do we finally get to see what happened to Gendry?
So we get to see the adventures of Rickon Stark instead?
Rickon Stark is the Dave Franco of Westeros.
Sledge, is that a Fappening reference? If so…you win all the Braavos, sir.
[mashable.com] … this says no bran or hodor
Hodor’s a frickin’ DJ?
Hodor!!!
Rickons been gone since like episode 7 and no ones even noticed