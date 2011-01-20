Oops, ‘Skins’ Might Be Child Porn

Teenagers are morons, so I’m not inclined to watch a show about them, and I’m certainly not interested in a show that targets them as an audience, so everything about MTV’s “Skins” makes me apathetic (Well, everything except sexy teenage girls). But other people have their knickers in a twist about this “provocative” remake, including the MTV executives who are worried that they might be airing kiddie porn. Whoops!

In recent days, executives at the cable channel became concerned that some scenes from the provocative new show “Skins” may violate federal child pornography statutes. The executives ordered the producers to make changes to tone down some of the most explicit content. They are particularly concerned about the third episode of the series, which is to be broadcast Jan. 31. In an early version, a naked 17-year-old actor is shown from behind as he runs down a street. The actor, Jesse Carere, plays Chris, a high school student whose erection — assisted by erectile dysfunction pills — is a punch line throughout the episode… Child pornography is defined by the United States as any visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. In some cases, “a picture of a naked child may constitute illegal child pornography if it is sufficiently sexually suggestive,” according to the Justice Department’s legal guidance. [NYT]

A 17-year-old guy’s bare ass is child porn? What a letdown. If I were gonna get busted for child porn, you can bet that it would be two of the hottest 16-year-old girls — hold on, someone’s knocking on my door. Oh, hello, Chris Hansen. No, nothing. Just typing. You know, blogging. It’s work. No, you can’t look at what I’ve written!