Open Questions Going Into The Fifth Season Of ‘The Walking Dead’

The Walking Dead returns this Sunday. Here’s the questions that this season needs to answer. Hopefully, many of these questions will be answered in the season premiere.
1. Is Daryl Gay? — It’s definitely the buzziest question during The Walking Dead’s off-season, and would definitely be a game changer (although, I clearly mispoke when I originally suggested that Daryl would be the most bad-ass gay dude in television history because I idiotically forgot about Omar Little). I don’t know if we’re going to find out that Daryl is definitely gay this season, but I’m not sure why Robert Kirkman would’ve been teasing it, otherwise. Of course, he could just be prison gay. Either way, as interesting as that is now, it’ll probably end up being a non-question once the season begins.
2. What the hell happened to Beth? — Last season, after a bonding experience with Daryl, Beth mysteriously disappeared in a car. Was she kidnapped? Did she go voluntarily? Where did she go? Where is she now? Is she even alive? Or was she a victim of the Terminus gang? WHAT’S GOING ON WITH BETH?
3. Are the people in Terminus cannibals? If you’ve read the comic-books, you already know the answer to this question, because Kirkman says that it follows very closely what happened following the exit from the prison. Otherwise, you’ll have your answers very soon, according to Kirkman in EW:
By minute two or three of our season premiere, I think the vast majority of our questions have been answered and five or six more have been presented. People wanting to know who the people of Terminus are, what they eat, whether or not our group gets out of the train car, where certain characters are that weren’t in the train car — you’re going to have a pretty tight five minutes of adventure to watch there that is going to reveal quite a bit.
4. What kind of villain will Gareth be? A smart one, according to Kirkman. Like The Governor, only he’s more intelligent and pragmatic. He’s expected to be formidable than The Governor, too, although he won’t necessarily be this season’s sole villain. “There’s a lot of ground covered in our first 8 episodes,” Kirkman says, “so I would say without a doubt that Gareth is far from the only threat, quite possibly far from the biggest threat, and there’s quite a bit on the horizon.”
5. Will the gang go to D.C.? Assuming Eugene makes it out of Terminus alive, will he and the rest of the survivors begin making their way to D.C. as planned? Does Eugene actually have the answers to the cure the virus, or is Eugene full of sh*t and/or mentally ill? And will the trip to D.C. even be good for the survivors? According to Kirkman, it’s a mixed bag:
“It’s a new vested interest in life that all these characters are going to have because there’s actually a goal now beyond surviving, something that they think they can achieve, something that they can all work toward. It could very much bring them all together. It certainly has the potential to tear them apart. It’s kind of a mixed bag.”
6. Which major character will die first? — Beth? Lil Ass Kicker? Or could it be Glenn? Or will they kill CORRAL? My money is on Bob Stookey (Lawrence Gilliard, Jr.) because with Seth Gilliam joining the cast, can The Walking Dead contain another alum from The Wire?
7. How decomposed will the zombies be? — The zombies decompose every season of The Walking Dead, as you can see here. How much longer before they’re nothing but bones with tatters of skin wrapped around them?
8. How long before we get the tearful reunion? — Rick and the rest of the survivors still don’t know that Carol and Tyreese are alive. It would be an awkward reunion between Carol and Rick, since Rick banished Carol, except for the fact that Carol has Judith, and Rick doesn’t even realize that Judith survived. That’s going to be a nice moment in a grim series.
Great questions all the way around. I’m very much looking forward to the reunion between Judith and Rick and Carl.
I’m worried though what meme will be created if the Rick Dad Jokes meme showed us anything…
I think the Beth question was answered pretty well in the mega-trailer from SDCC. She’s in a hospital with other survivors and it is being run like a dictatorship. I guess the open question is where is this hospital and how long until we see it?
Also I don’t care if any character is gay or straight…let’s open the talk when we see the “Daryl butt sexes someone” scene.
Will Gareth turn out to be a reincarnated Bill Hicks?
Errrr… Eugene I mean!
SO this season will be more talking vs walking??
Why do people even think he’s gay? I don’t remember anything besides not fooling around with Beth who is supposed to be 15 or something. Did I miss something?
But what about Coral?
Carl Poppa will be leaving to pursue his rap career.
I’ve got two questions:
1. Why Carl? and
2. Carl, why?
Just typed “Why is Carl” into google and 2 of the top searches were “Why is Carl mad at Lori” and “Why is Carl so dumb”. That about sums it up.
Beth is probably getting her shit pushed in.
9. WILL they reach the Fireworks Factory this season?
10. Is the Governor *really* dead?
/mandatory Rowles’d
Why am I still watching this god damned show!?
11. Who’s working with the Irish?
Um, I don’t see where that’s a poorly written comment. Aside from that, I totally concur with @Darth Slacker. Daryl is by far my favorite character. I could not care less where he sticks his naughty bits. I do care that he stays alive. I’ll be one of those leading the riots if they every kill him off.
12. Who was feeding the rats to the walkers at the fence, it was really important. I’m super serial guys.
I still think the gay character Kirkman was referring to is Jesus, who we should be meeting in the next few episodes. But the way the show has strayed from the comics, I wouldn’t be surprised if they decided that Darryl was gay. He isn’t in the comics, so they can do whatever they want with the character. Maybe they’ll even hook him up with Jesus, and create the most-bad ass gay COUPLE ever on TV to differentiate the Walking Dead from the Wire and Omar. . Think about it…*what’s better than 1 gay, bad ass? Two. Two gay bad asses.*
*Cocaine fueled tv exec meeting talk*
That said, it doesn’t matter because sex isn’t a huge part of this show, and the relationships have been more like a family than anything romantic the past few seasons.