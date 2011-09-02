Oprah Goat Is My Spirit Animal

09.02.11

This video has apparently been online for a year, but I just saw it for the first time on FilmDrunk this morning, and it absolutely made my day. I always thought that Oprah sounded like a braying animal, and now I have the video to validate it. True fact: both this goat and Oprah can chew through a tin can.

Anyway, this is a really talented goat. It also sings as well as Usher:

The presentation skills of Oprah, the singing talent of Usher, and the personality of Kate Gosselin. How does this goat not have its own show?

