Oprah Goat Is My Spirit Animal

This video has apparently been online for a year, but I just saw it for the first time on FilmDrunk this morning, and it absolutely made my day. I always thought that Oprah sounded like a braying animal, and now I have the video to validate it. True fact: both this goat and Oprah can chew through a tin can.
Anyway, this is a really talented goat. It also sings as well as Usher:
The presentation skills of Oprah, the singing talent of Usher, and the personality of Kate Gosselin. How does this goat not have its own show?
(*badgers nearest goat for book recommendations*)
Why is oprah doing a voice-over for a goat?
Thanks for the last pic of a Moldavian Army Off-road Attack Vehicle and Sex Machine.
Goats are fantastic, you can milk them and eat them and…
Well, a lot of things I wouldn’t think of doing to Oprah.
Danger, are you badgering a goat, or is it the goat nearest to a badger?
Slide.
This is nothing compared to the Usher / goat mashup:
[youtubedoubler.com]