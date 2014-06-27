‘Orange Is The New Black’ Discussion: Mendez Is Back, Bitches

Note: Orange is the New Black discussion posts are intended to give a full season perspective, and may contain minor spoilers.

Episode nine, “40oz. of Furlough,” finally delves into the backstory of the weird dynamic between Red and Vee, who both wound up in Litchfield together the first time around. Well, first time around for Red, anyway, because at that point Vee was apparently old hat when it came to the whole incarceration thing. Seeing opportunity in her kitchen status, Vee encouraged Red to build up a contraband operation just so she could eventually come along and take it over, presumably with the intention of drug smuggling. So basically, the same exact thing she’s trying to do in the present day? One thing that doesn’t make sense to me here, though: Present day Vee clearly already has a way of smuggling drugs and tobacco into the prison. Why does she care what Red is doing and why does she feel the need to take over her operation? Vee is selling drugs and Red is hocking eyeshadow and gummy bears. Those streams don’t cross. I don’t know, the whole thing is starting to feel like pointless cartoonish villainy to me.

Piper got to go on her furlough anyway even though her grandmother already died, and here’s what we’ve learned from that: Piper’s family is still dysfunctional as ever, with her dad still refusing to accept that his daughter is an inmate and her brother (albeit hilariously) seizing the opportunity of his grandmother’s funeral for the perfect wedding setup, complete with guests, flowers and food. None of the funeral attendees seem to think this is weird. Larry’s flaccid blowjob dick is basically a metaphor for his entire presence in the show this season, as he stupidly tells Piper that he f*cked someone else — and yes, she knows the person. Finally, Piper checks in on Red’s market, as promised, and finds it empty and for lease. I have a feeling Red isn’t going to be happy about that.

Oh yeah, and of course Pornstache is back and dickier than ever! Previously, Bennett hated Pornstache because Daya slept with him in her hair-brained scheme to pin her pregnancy on him, and now because Daya is the most exhausting person on this show, feels bad about it. Bennett, on the other hand, motivated by jealousy, wants to rat him out. They made sure to include one scene of Mendez actually being a decent guy so when Bennett finally does, we feel feelings about it.

Random thoughts:

In Healy’s firth therapy session, we learn, among all of the things in his life that make him feel uncomfortable, that he’s even got tight shoes. Poor guy.

Also, Healy has one therapy session and all of a sudden he’s a therapist? He’s like the Jez of Orange is the New Black. (Apologies for the Peep Show reference like five people will understand.) Either way I’m still enjoying his friendship with ‘Tucky.

“NO TOUCHING!” We really need as much of Piper’s brother as possible.

The first time watching through this episode I thought that the bathroom Piper attacked Larry in was like on the second floor or something — but no, her dad was like literally right down the hall in plain sight when she ducked in. I don’t care how long you’ve been in prison, but sex within earshot of your parents? That’s just gross.

If I had to put together a top five favorite things from this season, shiv-wielding old lady inmates scaring the motherloving sh*t out of the Latino kitchen staff would be up there.

That whole dinner scene with Red, reunited with her kitchen staff, felt very “last supper” to me. And it looks like we know who the Judas Iscariot is.

Welp, I guess we won’t be shipping Taystee and Poussey anymore. Nicky has become one of my favorite characters this season and to see her fall back into addiction — or worse — would be awful.

