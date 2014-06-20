‘Orange Is The New Black’ Discussion: Valentine’s Day At Litchfield

Note: Orange is the New Black discussion posts are intended to give a full season perspective, and may contain minor spoilers.
If I complained that the flashback in the last episode seemed disjointed from the overall plot, in episode six, “You Also Have a Pizza,” the correlation was almost too heavy-handed. Poussey’s flashback, which sees her as an adolescent army brat with a gorgeous, ample breasted girlfriend mirrors her current situation to a T — right down to the disapproving parental figure stepping in the way of her happiness, which causes her to misguidedly lash out at the subject of her affections. The episode also takes place on Valentine’s Day, of course, just in case you missed the undertones they were getting at.
Overall it was a solid episode, even though we still don’t know why Poussey ended up in prison, which is almost as frustrating as trying to achieve orgasm by scissoring, apparently. Although if the whole “almost pulling a gun on the father of her lesbian lover” is any indication, we can probably guess. Also, if that foreshadows Poussey somehow taking Vee down? I am ALL for that. Bitch needs to die.
Elsewhere, Piper stupidly falls into Larry’s guilt trap of being his prison mole — having to use a prison newsletter as a front for her snooping — and this is not going to end well. Come on, Piper: Has Alex taught you nothing about doing favors for people? Larry is the worst.
Random thoughts:
- Fischer stuffing the dick cookie in her mouth. WHY IS THERE NO GIF OF THIS? Jesus, The Internet. Is this your first day?
- HEALY REDEEMED. That scene with ‘Tucky killed me. I don’t know how they managed to take two characters who I f*cking hated last season and make them both completely sympathetic, but congratulations, Jenji Kohan. Healy could kick a puppy now and I’d still be Team Healy.
- Kudos to Suzanne wanting to focus on herself for Valentine’s Day, but Lady Moppington wouldn’t have made a bad choice for a date, either.
- That Sideboob song that they played over the ending montage wasn’t bad, as far as poignant ending montage music, goes.
- Poor Caputo. He invites Fischer out to Sideboob Wednesday only to have her make with the flirties with the guy who reminds me of Andy Dwyer.
- Naked Brady Bunch marathons with Wesson Oil make Larry and Piper’s super duper kinky sex life sound like a close second to Jason Biggs’ actual sex life.
- Red has the best motherly advice: “I’m sorry she left you Vasily but I’m sure you did something to deserve it.”
- Never underestimate a lady with dementia. I wonder how Jimmy escaping through Red’s contraband hole (sexy!) is going to affect her new business endeavor?
- Gonzales and Ramos had a few great moments this episode. If you think about it, there really aren’t many better things than having a pizza. Except for maybe a burrito. Feel free to discuss.
- I’m not even going to remark on Daya and Bennett’s storyline because they irritate the living sh*t out of me.
That German lady gave me a Third Reich in my pants.
Her boobs were sehr güt!
I am surprised that I am not seeing more people make note of those tits. Jesus, Mary, and Joseph, those were the nicest tits I’ve ever seen. Ever.
Definitely tv top 3 all time
Agreed.
Those were some excellent tits.
Oh yeah. Me and Pousey would be best bros cause we have the same taste in women.
Just gotta say, these recaps have been awesome.
Do we know for sure that Jimmy went through the sewer? It looked like she walked right out, but idk.
Thank you!
I first thought that too, at first, that it looked like she just walked out of the prison door or something. But upon rewatch I realized that she was walking out into the backyard where the greenhouse is located. Plus, she did sneak up behind Red during the whole grate-opening scene.
And she’s all dirty and shit when she shows up at the Sideboob show.
You’d get pretty dirty walking through the woods, and then along beside the road.
I enjoyed seeing Poussays background, she is slowly becoming one of my favorite characters. And Vee, each episode has me hating her more and more
Healey has really redeemed himself this season. Although I think him and Pensatucky are getting a little TOO close
Given how obvious they’ve been with foreshadowing, I’d be shocked if they don’t hook up.
That guy only reminds me of season 1 Andy Dwyer, when he was sort of funny but also a huge butthole.
That hug at the end made me go “aw”. Which rather surprised me.
And I’m with Poussey. Those were some memorable boobs.
On my “Orange Is The New Black Boobs I Would Most Like To Motorboat Season 2” list, that german chicks pillowy gummy bear funbags ranked #1.
The only other pair I was really glad to see were Piper’s adulterous girlfriend’s. Sadly, I wouldn’t be able to Motorboat them because I’m lactose intollerant.
Daya is quite possibly the most boring character ever. Good episode, though.
She’s Latina. As we’re seeing, she’s internally dialing up the crazy. That volcano will blow sooner than later, I’m sure.
Oh man, them German boobs were nice. Even with dem tig ol bitties, I’m still very sad that Flaca and Ramos didn’t rip each others clothes off and celebrate their tight bodies.
I’m also not ready to live in a world where scissoring doesn’t get ladies off.
Flaca is spot on with the chocolate bath & The Smiths. That’s love to me too!
I swear, real life Jason Biggs makes Larry all the more annoying.
I should have just asked! Thank you!
The German girl is Nina Rausch.
Excellent point about Healy, if you are only up to this point in the season he does a lot more too that may change people’s minds about his character. I’m not sure why Kohan went in that direction with him this season but it was a pleasant surprise.
