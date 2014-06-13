‘Orange Is The New Black’ Discussion: You Are A Garden Rose And That B*tch Is A Weed

Note: Orange is the New Black discussion posts are intended to give a full season perspective, and may contain minor spoilers.
When “Crazy Eyes” a.k.a Suzanne was introduced in the first season of Orange is the New Black, her character seemed to be intended solely as a foil for Piper, who went from thinking she had made a friend to finding herself at odds with the eccentric yet unstable inmate. At that point, Crazy Eyes was there to laugh at, and not much more.
In “Hugs Can Be Deceiving,” however, as we explore Suzanne’s background and inject some much needed humanity into her character, it suddenly feels cruel to even refer to her by that nickname at all, as we bear witness to the emotional beating she takes from the other inmates on a daily basis.
In this episode we learn that much of Suzanne’s anxiety comes from mommy issues from her adopted white mother who — although probably well intentioned in a “white guilt” sort of way — pressured her daughter to fit in while ignoring many, many red flags. When questioned by another mother whether or not it was appropriate for 10-year-old Suzanne to participate in a sleepover with white six-year-old girls along with her “miracle baby” sister, Suzanne’s mother immediately goes on the race card defense, ignoring the more obvious issue that Suzanne was not even emotionally mature enough to be able to get along with girls almost half her age.
This, of course, makes Suzanne ripe to be preyed upon by Vee, who comes in like a snake — giving her possibly the first boost of legitimate self confidence she’s ever had in her life with the following exchange:
Suzanne. Listen to me, OK? In my day? The black women ran this place. And I say women because that’s what we were. Women. Not a bunch of little girls runnin’ around here with bad attitudes. Now I see you. You understand? I see you. You’re a smart, strong black woman.
Everybody else around her underestimates you, but not me. You remember that the next time you run into dandelion or whatever the hell you want to call her. You hold your head up high, you hear me? Because at the end of the day, you are a garden rose and that b*tch is a weed.
Whatever angle Vee is working, I think it’s safe to assume it’s not good.
Random thoughts:
- Two for two: Along with 11-year-old Taystee, they’ve been really nailing it finding child actors to portray the characters. Both four and 10-year-old Suzanne were spot on.
- This new character Brook? Now I remember why I hated Piper so much in the beginning of the first season.
- Speaking of Piper, now that she’s back from Chicago inner city municipal detention she has no f*cks left to give. I’m liking Lone Wolf Piper 2.0 immensely so far.
- So it turns out Suzanne’s whole obsession with Piper had to go with her crazy mommy issues. Does that mean she wanted to f*ck her own mother? That part was unsettling, to say the least.
- What do you think was more humiliating for Larry in this episode: Going on a date with a woman who was searching for an unmotivated schlub to stay home and raise her children or meeting with a newspaper reporter who only cares about him because of his ties to Piper? Too close to call.
- Oh god. Poor Morello. We all knew this was coming, right? Did anyone else expect her to literally explode like an atomic bomb kind of like how Illyria did in that one season five episode of Angel?
- While I’m making Angel comparisons (because apparently this is all “Angel is the New Black” now) does Vee’s character remind anyone else of Jasmine? SO MUCH, right? Especially in that first scene with Suzanne.
- Oh yeah, I haven’t mentioned Daya and John at all yet. I was just on the Orange is the New Black IMDB page and one of the top message board topics was “Does anyone like Daya?” That pretty much sums up my feelings on that storyline.
- Pennsatucky’s fancy new teefs and attitude are making her the envy of the other methnecks, so I don’t know where this leaves her now in the overall prison dynamic.
- Really curious as to the backstory between Red and Vee’s whole weird dynamic, and how that’s going to play into whatever angle it is she’s working with Taystee, Suzanne and the others.
Creamed corn kind of is the sh*t:
Taystee and Poussey kick ass at their celeb trivia:
Pillowy tits can go a long way:
+1 Sophia:
I mean what would she even do with diamonds. Remember? You’re in prison:
Vee is evil, but I am loving this character so much:
Tucky OUT!
(All gifs via OrangeSkins)
You’re going to hate Vee and Crazy Eyes real soon.
I never hated Crazy Eyes through the whole season.
I hate Vee not because she is a villain, I just don’t like her as a character. Her just being around Crazy Eyes all the time makes Crazy Eyes equally intolerable.
@JustARat Not even when she became Vee’s bully? That sucked. I mean I feel bad for her because she’s a vulnerable person, but she got pretty awful.
@beatrixkiddo Nope, not even then. I still felt bad for her as someone who was being led in to bad things, and probably not even understanding the implications of what she was doing.
I just feel bad for Crazy Eyes, she got played like a fiddle and left emotionally crushed.
You shut your whore mouth about Brooke, SoSo and Piper need to get it on!
I enjoy Brook, as she is useful for showing Piper how terrible she used to be. As for Vee….I don’t know what her end game is but I don’t care for her. And in disappointed in Tastyee for falling back under her spell. But kudos for Poussay for keeping her at a distance
Im only this far in, but man i really hope Reds Avengers take Vees ass down, Red is making the prison Avengers right?
Vee is a great reminder that “the good old days” were actually really shitty 99% of the time.
However, I still maintain that Daya and her mother are the worst.
Dayas mother is awful
Larry is a close second
Daya, Bennett and Larry – three way tie for the worst. Ugh.
Daya has been dragging this show down since last season, she needs to go
Daya is just worst by this point. Complaining as if there is something to be done about the situation, kills me. And with Crazy Eyes: would that be an Oedipa complex?
Daya’s character is just all over the place. I don’t think the writers know what to do with her.
I haven’t found this season as disappointing as some people make it out to be. My biggest complaint though would have to be the direction they took Crazy Eyes’ character in. In the first season she was definately crazy but her and Piper’s conversation in the bathroom at least made it seem like she had some of her wits about her still. This season she seems like she has regressed back into a child almost. Piper blowing up on Soso was cool until she started on with that lone wolf line. Then it just got corny.
Yeah, I kinda felt like the first season showed that she was actually there instead of just…er, crazy. This season, it seems they just went with “nope, just crazy” scheme. I mean I get why they did, but it just sucks it worked that way.
The speech the white mother gave to the other WM at the sleepover annoyed the hell out of me. It was so preachy and out of nowhere. The way it’s put in this recap makes it seem more nuanced (that she was just hiding behind the race card so she didn’t have to acknowledge Suzanne’s mental illness), but I’m not sure that’s what they were going for here.
Nice post Stacey; you’re quickly becoming one of my favorites (along with Vince, Danger, Burnsy and B-Stroud).
As far as some of the comments go on here about Daya, it’s kind of amazing how differently people interpret characters. I guess that’s a sign of a show with good character development. As for me, I was also on the Daya hate train until a lady friend pointed out a couple of simple things to me.
1) Put yourself in her shoes and her upbringing. She’s stuck in prison, she feels guilt over Pornstache (warranted or not) because she’s a decent person, and she feels like her and John will have to live a lie forever.
2) Granted she’s not being rational, but she’s pregnant and in prison. It would be difficult to be rational in that situation. It’s more like she’s just frustrated, confused, hormonal, and thinking out loud. That hardly makes her a bad person…she’s kind of acting accordingly given the situation.
That being said, I get the other side too because man, being John would suck ass.
Right, everyone saying her character sucks do you not realize being irrational, emotional, and unreasonable goes hand in hand with being pregnant? Her hormones are all over the place in addition to the reality of having a child while incarcerated.
Daya’s uncool. Why did Bennett want her again?
I’m loving this season. I don’t really get why people are hating on it. I think the storylines are more emotional and I feel even more invested in the characters. I love Suzanne – even after the most recent episode I just saw. What she did was pretty awful but she’s being manipulated by Vee. I can’t fault her.
Daya can’t think straight. She’s in an impossible situation – that she could have avoided. But I know we all make the perfect choices in life, right? lol.
