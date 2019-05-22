Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Orange is the New Black debuted on Netflix in July 2013 to little-to-no fanfare. But the prison-set comedy drama, from creator Jenji Kohan, quickly caught among critics and viewers: it’s reportedly still one of the streamer’s most popular original programs and has been nominated for 19 Emmys, including four wins. But the next season, the show’s seventh, will also be its last.

It’s time, too (SPOILER ALERT): in the season six finale, Piper was released from Litchfield Penitentiary and Natasha Lyonne (star and co-creator of the fantastic Russian Doll) and Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America), among others, have moved onto high-profile projects. On Wednesday, Netflix released a teaser for the new season, which shows the cast singing the Orange theme song, “You’ve Got Time” by Regina Spektor. Interestingly, the end of the video has Piper walking back into Litchfield wearing her civilian clothes, presumably to fight for the rights of her friends still on the inside. “It’s a piece of the story that needs to be told,” OITNB writer Brian Chamberlayne told the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s an uncharted territory that allows us to explore different ideas and different struggles, and also different happy moments as well.” There’s always the spinoff.

Orange is the New Black returns to Netflix on July 26.