Even though a potential sequel is already in the works, the upcoming seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black already had fans hoping for the best and fearing the worst. A recent teaser featuring the Litchfield inmates singing the show’s theme song offered more of the former, but this is a dramedy about an occasionally violent — and almost always unfair and unjust — women’s prison. So, even with the new trailer’s demand that “no spoilers” be shared, we can’t help feeling nervous about what’s to come.

Per Netflix’s official plot summary for OITNB‘s new season:

In its final season, the ladies of Litchfield come to terms with the fact that prison has changed them forever. Piper struggles with life on the outside, while life in Max, as corrupt and unjust as ever, goes on without her. Taystee’s friendship with Cindy still hangs in the balance as her life sentence looms, Gloria and her kitchen staff are confronted by the harsh realities of Polycon’s newest profit stream, while others chase drugs or dreams and grapple with the reality of their place in this world.

Audiences now have a month to go before they can find out what happens to Piper, Taystee, Cindy, Gloria and the rest of the Litchfield ladies, past and present. Look for OITNB‘s final season to drop Friday, July 26th on Netflix.