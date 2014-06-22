‘Orphan Black’ Season Finale Recap: Surrender, Sharpness, And Surprises

Last week on Orphan Black, Helena got to light it up, Rachel was successful at Clone Hijinx, and I may have uttered the phrase “F*ck yeah, Donnie!”… it was a confusing time.
So, as the open eventually laid out, Sarah surrendered herself up to Dyad because Rachel kidnapped Kira. This left Rachel with Kira’s bone marrow, Kira, Sarah, and Dr. Dad. She also transferred Delphine out of the country. Everything seemed to be going Rachel’s way.
Then Ethan made some really bad tea…
which caused Rachel to go crazy with the bone marrow.
Luckily, there were some strange bedfellows being made on the outside
and Sarah got to escape in spectacular fashion.
CLONE PARTY
I thought Paul was gonna be the male clone. Nice misdirect.
Yeah, either Paul or Felix.
Am I the only one that was really disappointed that the male clone didn’t turn out to be more Felix :(
On a related note: didn’t Felix reassure Sarah’s bf that the “clones only” party excluded him as well, only to stay and party with them – how rude!
You might be, I think Felix being a cloned would have felt forced, something for shock value then for really advancing the story
@Derbel McDillet I agree w what you’re saying from a story perspective.
But the actor who plays Felix just crushes it every week and the dude who plays the male clone… not so much.
Hopefully, being lame might have just been his character arc and not representative of the actor. Though I doubt it.
@Burnsy, I am thinking that it may just be the character. His expression in the crazy-cage made me super excited to see what different personalities they’ll give him.
I was screaming at my TV for it to be Felix. Especially since I now love felix.
After two seasons of solid effects work…. that dance party. My god. I realize that’s a complex scene to shoot, but it just looked BAD, like a first year film student’s inaugural green screen effort. Better not doing at all than doing poorly.
I hope Rachel goes for bedazzled eye patches, Lily Charles style.
And while I’m not surprised that male clones exist, I’m surprised at who they turned out to be. So many interesting places to go with that. NEW SEASON NOW PLEASE.
I am disappointed that they didn’t reveal that Tony died on his way back to his home planet.
I really enjoy this show and have a lot of fun watching it, but man, some of the plot lines are getting really convoluted. Like who the hell is Mrs. S working for? She just pops up whenever the story needs her. Also, it was fun the first time, but man I hated the ep. where Sarah impersonates Allison in rehab. That was just too much. And while I understand the idea of exploring all possibilities, the less said about Tony the better.
This season was pretty damn messy. It would take one step forward (more Helena!) then two steps back (less Helena! And then a Trans clone with a bad goatee). It was kinda stupid that they just up and ended the Religious storyline without much pay off too, or kept killing off major Dyad people to the point that it wasn’t really shocking or interesting.
First season got an A/A-. Season 2 was more of a B/B-
I guess I don’t know enough about film making etc, cause I thought the Dancing scene looked pretty good, it was a bit of a fun scene and I thought it pulled off well. How does she (Maslany) not win something for this season, even just for Helena alone.