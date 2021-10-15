As evidenced by his current work in The Card Counter, Scenes from a Marriage, and the soon-to-be-released Dune, Oscar Isaac is easily one of the busiest actors in Hollywood right now. And, yet, even after coming off his role as Poe Dameron in the latest Star Wars trilogy, Isaac had no idea what he was getting into when he signed on to Marvel’s Moon Knight series for Disney+.

While sitting down with Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast, the actor opened up about joining the Marvel machine (officially, X-Men: Apocalypse doesn’t count) and how he found a willing collaborator in Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige. Isaac also found a production schedule like nothing he’d ever seen before. Via Variety:

“Speaking with Kevin [Feige], I told him I’m going to come in with these big ideas, and if you don’t like them, that’s fair,” he says. “And immediately, we saw it all. I found so much room to do things that I’ve never done before and had been curious about and wanting to do. I could not wait to get to set, and it was the biggest workload I’ve ever had in my career and most challenging; by the sheer amount of stuff we had to do in eight months, and even yet, I couldn’t wait to get to set and work.”

Insane workload aside, Isaac is loving what Marvel is doing with Moon Knight, and so is his fellow actor Ethan Hawke who joined the series after Isaac personally asked him to come aboard when the two ran into each other at a local coffee shop. Despite his previous criticisms of superhero films, Hawke was caught off-guard by how great it was to work with Marvel.

“They’re extremely active, friendly,” Hawke told The Wrap. “They do good world-building and create space for actors. If you want to play, they want you to play.”

(Via Variety)