The ‘Ozark’ Season 3 Trailer Is A Buffet Of Blue-Tinged Visuals And Broken Promises

Ozark‘s third season shall soon arrive with a six-month time jump, and from the looks of the trailer, not much has changed in terms of the show’s favored color palette. Lots of blues and greys with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) battling over the family’s destiny. It looks like Wendy’s had enough, given that she whips a gun out when Marty approaches, and oh boy, Ruth (Julia Garner) is standing up and refusing to be Marty’s marriage counselor. As she should!

Back to that family destiny. The season begins with a fully operable casino, and Marty wanting to play things safe, but Wendy’s got big dreams, and she’s sick and tired of all these broken promises. There’s a drug cartel leader rolling around and much marital tension, but I’m distracted by the swirling sea of blues. There’s a cerulean tint awash over the entire production, along with blue lights and shirts, and that just seems like something that would make folks question their reality. I don’t know, though, people are really into this series. Supposedly, even from metrics outside of Netflix, Ozark is one of the most popular streaming shows in existence. It’s also a decorated one with Bateman and Garner taking home Emmys and the show landing a Best Drama nomination.

Here’s the upcoming season’s synopsis:

It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.

Ozark season 3 lands on Friday, March 27.