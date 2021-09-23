While The Wire creator David Simon is asking Twitter for recommendations about places that can double for Dallas that are nowhere near Texas and its batsh*t new abortion restrictions, Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi is busy defending the foodie reality show’s decision to continue shooting its new season in Houston.

As The Wrap noted, Lakshmi took to Twitter to respond to the backlash against Bravo for not pulling production on its upcoming 19th season out of Texas following the state’s decision to enact a near-total abortion ban and rob women of their right to choose. The way she sees it, by staying in Texas, Top Chef is helping the very same people the abortion ban is targeting.

Texans are up against so much right now- a hateful anti-abortion bill, erasure of voting rights, and a humanitarian & Constitutional crisis at the border. Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the U.S. Its govt & the majority of its ppl oppose @GovAbbott ‘s heinous bills. Our show highlights the small businesses that hire the very same women, BIPOC ppl & low-income folks that these laws harm most. Only 11% of Americans believe that abortion should be illegal. The govt doesn’t have the right to force ppl to carry an unwanted pregnancy to term.

Lakshmi then shared that she was working with organizations on the ground in Texas to protect women’s rights, and shared some abortion funds to which people can donate.

I’m continuing this fight here on the ground with local branches of @PPACT, @AbortionFunds & @ACLU. Help Texans directly by donating to 9 Texas abortion funds here:https://t.co/HD202lJfJy pic.twitter.com/RIt5JgnPJd — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 23, 2021

She also shared some statistics about abortion, including the fact that “only 11 percent of Americans say abortion should always be illegal.”

@MonmouthPoll: only 11% of Americans say abortion should always be illegal 24% say it should be illegal except for rape, incest, or to save the mother’s lifehttps://t.co/N3IyCFMHJc — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 23, 2021

The responses to Lakshmi’s tweets were… mixed:

As a native Texan and Houstonian, thank you for recognizing the distinction between our Governor and the majority of the people. And welcome to Houston for Top Chef 19! — eweytx (@eweytx) September 23, 2021

I love you Padma, and Tom and the show. But this is a victory for abbott. He knows can get away with it without consequence. No businesses leaving, shows with people like you and Tom still film there. No consequences. No matter how Houston feels, this is how abbott will see it. — mike (@mike_follows) September 23, 2021

you know what would help even more? if @BravoTopChef pulled out of shooting in houston but ya know, tell us more about how you're fighting on the ground and polls can't help but wonder which one would be more impactful in regards to future elections 🤔 — Outlaw Mama (@outlaw_mama) September 23, 2021

Big fan but… This reads like a CYA statement and utterly contradicts your letter to Brian Kemp about Georgia in 2019. Back then, 100 prominent women co-signed a letter about boycotting the state, in spite of its “wonderful people.” You should be doing the same to Texas. — Drew Hilton (@EvilRbt) September 23, 2021

Top Chef season 19, which is already shooting in Houston, is scheduled to premiere in 2022.

