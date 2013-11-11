The Parents Television Council Praised MTV For Censoring Miley Cyrus At The EMAs

Two things I’ve always said are (1) that the guy who sang “Achy Breaky Heart” would never have a daughter who grew up to wear a miniskirt with portraits of famous deceased rappers airbrushed across the waist to an awards show in Amsterdam, and (2) that the Parents Television Council and MTV would never see eye-to-eye on any issue. Boy, do I feel stupid.

[A]fter slamming MTV for Miley Cyrus’ twerking at the Video Music Awards in August, the Parents Television Council today praised the network for censoring Cyrus’ smoking of an apparent marijuana joint at the European Music Awards where she again twerked with a dwarf. “We applaud MTV for taking responsible actions to eliminate the drug use from its U.S. broadcast, and we urge them to make that a uniform policy for all of its programming,” said PTC President Tim Winter. [Deadline]

You know, say what you will about Miley Cyrus’s fashion, lifestyle, and career choices over the past three or four months, but she is bringing people together, even if it’s only to publicly disapprove of said choices. She’s a uniter like that.

