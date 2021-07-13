Dust off your velour Juicy tracksuits and dig your favorite designer dog carrier out of the closet: Paris Hilton is back! After what seems like decades of relative silence (no, it hasn’t really been that long), the socialite/reality star who claims to have invented the selfie and really did trademark the phrase “that’s hot” is making a major comeback—and has just landed her own cooking show.

On Monday, Netflix announced that the “multi-hyphenate heiress is embracing her very newly domesticated side and welcoming us into her kitchen while she learns to sauté, sear, and zest” in the form of a new reality cookies series, Cooking With Paris. Here’s the official synopsis:

“Paris Hilton can cook… kind of. And she’s turning the traditional cooking show upside down. She’s not a trained chef and she’s not trying to be. With the help of her celebrity friends, she navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Paris will take us from the grocery store to the finished table spread – and she might actually learn her way around the kitchen.”

According to The Wrap, the six-episode series was inspired by a YouTube video Hilton shared in early 2020 of her making her “famous lasagna,” which has been viewed more than 5.1 million times.

Cooking With Paris isn’t the only series Hilton has in the works; she’s also working on another reality docuseries, this one with Peacock. Tentatively titled Paris In Love, the series follows Hilton as she prepares to wed venture capitalist Carter Reum.

Cooking With Paris will premiere on Netflix on August 4, 2021. That’s hot!

(Via The Wrap)