The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Cast And Make-A-Wish Foundation Gave A Young Man The Best Day Of His Life

Redditor Signal-7_10-4, who suffers from Von-Hippel Lindau syndrome — a rare genetic condition that predisposes individuals to tumors and has given the young man seven on his brain alone — recently shared the story of his trip to the Parks and Recreation set through the Make-A-Wish foundation. The tidbits he shared about the “best day of his life” are just wonderful.
Here are some photos and anecdotes (of course Amy Poehler took selfies with her own phone) he shared from his experience. It looks like he was on set for the filming of the big big flash-forward from last season’s finale (note Poehler’s hair and Adam Scott’s tuxedo).
Going into it, I was prepared for the possibility of some actors just acting nice. Holy crap was I wrong. Amy Poehler was litt-rally one of the kindest and most loving people I’ve ever met. She just kept coming back for another conversation, hug, or picture. The selfie being taken in the picture I posted above as “proof” was actually her phone. A lot of the actors actually took pictures or video. She made sure to get our contact information to send us stuff and check in every once in a while. She set us up with VIP tickets and meet-and-greet passes to see an improv show that night featuring some other NBC heavy hitters including Kenneth from 30 Rock and AJ from The Office (and P&R). I had no idea that an A-list celebrity like herself could be so sweet and kind. It blew us away.
The manliest handshake I will ever be a part of. It still gives me chills.
Aziz is one of the coolest dudes. He also just stopped by to say hi because he wasn’t filming.
Amy made sure to take lots of selfies with her own phone. I’m still waiting for her to text them to me.
Jim O’Heir & Jon Glaser stopped by JUST to say hi! They stayed and chatted for over an hour.
Larry/Gary/Jerry, Councilman Jamm, and Tom Haverford came to see me! They wanted to meet me! How is it possible to feel any more loved than that?
I think I’m allergic to something in that article…
There still are wonderful people in this world who care about other’s. Just because they are famous they still have a heart. Above all else they took the time to really get to know this young man. If you open your heart, nothing but love comes in.
This is wonderful story.
Side note: the comedy nerd in me got a little peeved that he referred to Rob Huebel as “AJ from The Office” but loved that Amy probably just called the theater she co-owns and was just like “Yo, treat my boy Josh right.”
If I could cry I would, I would cry the Ron Swanson of Manly Tears because this is literally the sweetest thing I’ve read for a long time.
Notice how Aubrey Plaza wasn’t there…lol
Seeing kindness like this is more than amazing. But Nick should have taken him to an all you can eat breakfast buffet. LOL
I am actually reading Nicks book right now “Paddle Your Own Canoe” It is awesome.
I’ve said this once and I’ll say it again, there is no cast I would more like to just go hang out with than Parks and Rec. Everyone on the show just seems like a totally awesome person.
I would love to hang out with Nick Offerman. I love woodworking and Lagavulin and he is heavily into both as well, plus he is just hilarious.
I’m not even going to pretend there are onions being cut or sweat in my eyes. This made me teary. Glad his experience was so positive, even though that’s not at all surprising, knowing this cast.
This is a truly heart-warming story. Although I did first look at the photos and think of the hilarity that could ensue if this had actually been a plot for an episode. They could have written an episode like that and had him appear in it! Would have been great!