Here Are Your GIFs From That Last Scene Of The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Season Finale

So remember how Amy Poehler said that the end of the Parks season finale was gonna have an exciting last moment? Well it happened! Spoilers ahead.
But first, Ginuwine pays tribute to Lil’ Sebastian…
Also, Hologram Lil’ Sebastian.
Then some guest star showed up.
Three years and that mysterious elevator ride. Where will it go? What does it mean? Will this be the new thing people will have multiple theories about?
Guess we’ll find out next Fall.
For me, the highlight of the show was hologram Li’l Sebastian.
That being said, I felt let down by the final scene. Will next season start with the elevator ride? We missed so much in those 3 years. I want to see Ben’s freak out when it’s time for the babies to be born. I think pregnant Leslie would be entertaining.
I get why they skipped over that. At her age, with multiple babies, she probably spent a lot of time on bed rest. But come on, bed rest Leslie would’ve bee entertaining!
And she was kind of a jerk. I’m sure they’ll explain it away as her being stressed because of whatever is at the other end of the elevator ride, but she was a jerk to Ed.
At the end of the day it’s an office/work comedy program, and it’s not a family sitcom.
So I don’t think we need to see anyone freaking out about anything family-wise other than how it relates to their work relationships. It’s fine. Honestly it would be a little boring if the last season was just oh wow look how increasingly pregnant Leslie gets, look how close to ruin Tom gets with his restaurant, etc etc.
Not that interesting, not a lot of new funny and it’d be recycling other shows that have done it already.
I just wish they’d call that the last episode and be done with it since that was pretty much a great ending.
@Seamus … You thought way too hard about a flash-forward and what’s going to transpire in the next (hopefully final) season. Just relax. Let go. And let Mose.
Hologram ill sebastian for the win
But I have not laughed that hard continuously for an hour in a long time. Best episode yet. Will that accounting firm ever win?
I haven’t seen the episode yet, but Amy is rockin those bangs!
Throughout the entire episode I was trying to figure out what the final scene was going to be. Never in 27 years would I have expected it would be a 3 year time skip that appeared to drop the mockumentary format. I was expecting Lil Sebastian to return from the dead or some shit.
So the camera crew that has been filming them took three years off? And apparently they have the power to travel into the future because the final scene would have taken place in 2017?
The elevator ride reminds me of ’30 Rock.’
The whole scene was very 30 Rock, wasn’t it. Camera follow, entrances, elevators…
digging it.
It did have that feel. I wrote the comment before watching based on the GIF alone, but it really kinda had that feel. It also felt right since Ben was in a tux and certainly isn’t a farmer.
Also Jon Hamm going back to his handsome idiot character
I felt 30 Rock mocking Sorkin.
Awesome and epic, the whole episode. Parks kills its season finales.
Smart move on the one jump. Being in the middle of the action will be much better than pregnant Leslie storylines and getting the new department off the ground. Also they instantly have a bunch of good flashback material – I hope we get to see clips of the divorce of Andy and April and the second wedding. Leslie trying to run and live a much bigger world will be a good change. After 5 years of steady quality increase the show definitely plateaued this year, not that it wasn’t still one of the best things on, but it def was turning a bit stale and lost some steam losing rob Lowe. Scour was smart to do this to help the show go out on a high note rather run completely out of gas at the Finish line
*time jump, *Schur
If they pop in some flash backs, it’ll be much better to see the highlights than having to sit through three more years of the same thing. I was also afraid they were going to turn it into a family comedy & deal with massive pregnancy issues. No thank you.
Goddamn, what an episode. That was right in the wheelhouse.
Ben going for the winning move in “Cones of Dunshire” and rolling 73 dice at once almost made me shit my pants laughing.
He is the architect.
Im not sure if i like the time jump or not. Ben with the accountant that was my favorite part of the episode. Even if it did last one minute.
Byeeee byeeeee lil sebastian!!
In Mos We Trust
I sure hope we get a GIF of Leslie’s backup reaction to Michelle Obama. I laughed so hard at that. Also, this really felt like a series finale to me.
@Chet: That is an excellent rectangle.
YOU ARE FROM CHICAGO, SO YOU LIKE IT.
Anybody else think that Ben might actually be the new Mayor of Pawnee, or heading to a swearing in ceremony? I’m just judging by his demeanor at the end of this episode, and of course the tux. It would bring his character full circle from beginning his career as Mayor. Probably more likely something to do with the Cones of Dunshire.
Either way, that was a fantastic season finale.
Well done on theory, sir. It’s very possible. It would be neat if they had Leslie as the “First Lady” of Pawnee, setting up her run to eventual President of Everything in another 10 or so years. Additionally, I wonder if Chris Pratt injured himself on G of the G filming and that’s why his arm was sling.
It might just be that they wanted to show that things haven’t changed for everyone and that he’s still the same bumbling Andy, but GotG injury is definitely a possibility. I just watched it again on the NBC site and he asks Amy if “she’s ready” and talks about meeting people in his office to seemingly talk about her. I think his event is still Cones related, but that the meeting is about her running for the Senate, but who knows with this crew.
[www.nbc.com]
The way this show is shot, it seems that every single moment is designed to be made into a gif.
I’m not saying whether or not that’s good or bad or intentional or whatever… it just… is.
There’s a real gif culture that’s shot up lately but I think that was just started as a new way to capture memorable moments from shows we enjoy. So maybe it’s more that the show is shot to have really quick, memorable lines and takes which makes gif-able. It’s probably gotten to be a little much, but overall I dig it. It runs the danger of doing the internet thing and devouring any and every little thing until there’s no life left in it at all, but that’s our fault for looking at it.
But hey, the wife and I watched the episode and were completely delighted by it. Then that SNL shorts special came on and I found out she had never seen “Lazy Sunday” so now I guess we have to get divorced.
Ben standing on the stage singing along with Letters to Cleo while wearing his vintage Letters to Cleo t-shirt made me very happy and Kay Hanley is still hot. Li’l Sebastian hologram made me howl. Enjoyed the finale very much.
and Bob Knight Ranger was awesome.
I fucking lost it when Jean-Ralphio met Craig.
“I like your energy, hombre. Whadya say you and I ride go karts later?”
“I WANNA GO HORSEBACK RIDING.”
“..deal.”
Tammy’s “Dad-D” line was simply glorious.
It took me a second to compute. I think 75% of audience would miss that joke.
I think 75% is a bit extreme. It took a second for me too … But shit it was funny
Oh fuck yes.
I don’t want this show to ever end.
Just when they hit a lull, BAM its back on top.
Any chance this is a “flash-forward,” in the vein of, say, Breaking Bad or HIMYM? It seems weird to me that the show would just skip three years. So many questions.
It’s clearly a “flash-forward” … And Breaking Bad and HIMYM were hardly the first shows to do such a thing. When did you start watching TV …. Like 2 years ago?
“Any chance this is a “flash-forward,” in the vein of, say, Breaking Bad or HIMYM?”
Breaking Bad or How I met your mediocreshow? _Have you ever heard of a little show called Lost?
Schur said the inspiration and the shots were cribbed from the Battlestar Galactica time jump. That one worked out really, really well. Someone should have had a mustache just for giggles.
Why wouldn’t they skip ahead like that? I think that at best you will get a speedy recap of the highlights of the three years during next season’s premiere. You really think that Don Draper is going a whole season of Parks and Rec?
That was one of the best endings for a show I’ve ever seen. Wait, there’s another season?
For my money that was the best ep of the series. And it really, really could have worked as a series finale. Everything is wrapped up nicely. Yet I will gladly watch whatever the new permutation of the show is next fall.
I am soooooooo glad they skipped the pregnancy. I don’t think I would have forgiven them another “pregnant ladies be crazy” story arc.
On the NBC YouTube page they did videos with the cast about the finale, and both Lucy Lawless and Megan Mullally talked about Tammy and Jamm hooking up, which sounds fantastic and gross (but mostly fantastic). I really really really hope they put that deleted scene up ASAP.
[www.youtube.com]
[www.youtube.com]
It goes up on the NBC website today I believe.
I had been really hoping they’d do a big time-skip like this. Didn’t think they’d actually do it. I’m very happy about it.
Ginuwine starting Pony and the banners unfurling ruined my shit. The hologram was the only thing that could top it.
Jon Hamm can be in everything now.