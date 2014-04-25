Here Are Your GIFs From That Last Scene Of The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Season Finale

So remember how Amy Poehler said that the end of the Parks season finale was gonna have an exciting last moment? Well it happened! Spoilers ahead.

But first, Ginuwine pays tribute to Lil’ Sebastian…

Also, Hologram Lil’ Sebastian.

Then some guest star showed up.

Three years and that mysterious elevator ride. Where will it go? What does it mean? Will this be the new thing people will have multiple theories about?

Guess we’ll find out next Fall.