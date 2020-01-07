Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony was a good one for Patricia Arquette, who won the same award she won a year ago, namely Best Supporting Actress in a miniseries or television film. Last year it was for Escape from Dannemora; this year it was for The Act. One other difference? This year she inadvertently whonked her co-star Joey King in the forehead with her latest trophy.

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

As caught by Vulture, King took to Twitter to joke about her injury, playfully writing, “Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life.” Embedded in the tweet were night of and morning after pictures. The first showed her dolled-up for the ceremony but with a nasty red bruise in the center of her forehead. The second showed it slightly receding.

But it’s all cool. In The Act, which streams on Hulu, Arquette and King have a contentious relationship, to put it lightly: In the true crime series, the two play mother and daughter, the latter who murdered the former after the former allegedly abused her. In real life, the actresses share nothing but love.

In other news, Arquette — whose speech, like most during the evening, ignored host Ricky Gervais’ impassioned calls for a no-politics evening while Australia burns and the president threatens Iran, and focused on getting out the 2020 vote — spent at least part of the post-ceremonies parties wearing a Viking helmet.

Important to note that Patricia Arquette is now wearing a Viking helmet pic.twitter.com/h3nL3mZvQc — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) January 6, 2020

(Via Vulture)