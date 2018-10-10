Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Depending who you ask, Amazon’s spy dramedy Patriot may have been too quirky for its own good, but this thankfully didn’t stop the streamer from renewing it for a second season. Steven Conrad’s comedy about depressed U.S. intelligence officer John Tavner (Micheal Dorman) and his quest to topple Iran’s growing nuclear capabilities was one of the best shows of 2017 that most audiences probably didn’t watch, but that’s okay. Because not only is season one still available to stream, but season two is on its way.

For its sophomore outing, Patriot asks if Tavern will ever “be able to leave John Lakeman behind and save himself,” following his assignment to a non-official cover (NOC) in a Midwestern industrial piping firm. That’s where, in season one, Tavern adopted the Lakeman identity in order to go about his important oh-yeah-let’s-topple-Iran mission. Of course, as anyone familiar with the show will undoubtedly know, Tavern didn’t exactly succeed.

So, his father and fellow intelligence officer, Tom Tavern (Terry O’Quinn) instead decides that he should assassinate a pro-nuclear Iranian political candidate who is well-protected within a Parisian compound. Sounds easy enough, right? Sure, if John can at least keep count of all the severed fingers he’s acquired, and from whom, while he’s at it. Oh, he can’t? Well maybe his mother, played by Debra Winger, can help.

Patriot season two drops Friday, November 9th on Amazon Prime.