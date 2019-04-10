Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Patton Oswalt spoke to Conan O’Brien about his sadness suffused with optimism about both Game of Thrones and Avengers: Endgame wrapping up their story lines soon. “We don’t know what the next gigantic pop culture thing that will be out there that will take over,” he said, later conjecturing a show that we would definitely watch. “And it’s something that sounds ridiculous but then will be amazing, so someone is going, ‘What if baked goods got wizard powers?’ And we’re like, ‘What!? Cupcakes don’t fight with spells!’ And then cut to twenty years in the future: ‘My god, Cupcake Battle is on. It’s going to be amazing. I can’t believe it. I don’t know who’s going to die.’ ”

Patton, Conan, and Andy Richter also discussed their excitement over Game of Thrones, with Patton likening it to March Madness and talking about the Game of Thrones bracket group his wife is in. “It is nerd mindf*ckery at level red,” he jokes.

There’s also one aspect of the show they seem to agree with Ian McShane about: