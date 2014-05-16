Patton Oswalt Rode In On A White Horse To Deliver A Very Prestigious Award To Jimmy Kimmel

Creative Director
05.16.14 7 Comments

Patton Oswalt stopped, errr, rode in to Jimmy Kimmel Live last night to present Jimmy with a very prestigious honor: the Webby Award he won for duping the entire internet with the infamous “Worst Twerk Fail EVER” video last year. (Kimmel wasn’t around to claim the trophy at the Oswalt-hosted ceremony.) The prank eternally cranked our collective skepticism up to 11 and ruined the soul of the internet, so I guess that’s award-worthy.

Anyway, Oswalt strode in on a white horse to deliver the little trophy, complete with a pair of renaissance-garbed companions and an entertaining backstory about how he acquired his noble steed. Enjoy:

