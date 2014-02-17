Patton Oswalt Caught Something You Didn’t In Last Night’s ‘True Detective’

Patton Oswalt is losing sleep thinking about and re-watching True Detective just like the rest of us. Between Cajun Boy’s writeup and the subsequent discussion I thought we’d uncovered just about everything interesting/literary/mind-blowing not in the forefront of last night’s episode (beers! brilliant!), but then I saw this tweet that I missed last night while busy staring at the ceiling thinking about ways McConaughey can EGOT.

That’s right, folks. The Yellow King IS EVERYWHERE.

If you guys need me I’ll be on the phone with the person in charge of obscure Grammy Awards.

