Patton Oswalt Caught Something You Didn’t In Last Night’s ‘True Detective’

Patton Oswalt is losing sleep thinking about and re-watching True Detective just like the rest of us. Between Cajun Boy’s writeup and the subsequent discussion I thought we’d uncovered just about everything interesting/literary/mind-blowing not in the forefront of last night’s episode (beers! brilliant!), but then I saw this tweet that I missed last night while busy staring at the ceiling thinking about ways McConaughey can EGOT.
That’s right, folks. The Yellow King IS EVERYWHERE.
If you guys need me I’ll be on the phone with the person in charge of obscure Grammy Awards.
d’oh
Don’t know if MM can get the T of EGOT. McC performing live onstage? None of us can handle that much awesome. Not fucking one of us.
Ovaries would be exploding everywhere.
MM live on stage? Yes please!
“If you guys need me I’ll be on the phone with the person in charge of obscure Grammy Awards.”
Best Spoken Word Album, and MM’s got the G in EGOT covered.
BAM
I’m the only one apparently…..EGOT?
It’s the grand slam of American entertainment awards.
EGOT stands for Emmy (TV), Grammy (music), Oscar (film), and Tony (theatre).
As won by Whoopi Goldberg and Tracy Jordan.
That’s an…odd, and very short, list.
OH MY GOD YOU GUYS, THE CROWN IS OVER RUST’S HEAD. HE MUST BE THE YELLOW KING AND DOESN’T EVEN REALIZE IT BECAUSE OF ALL THE DRUGS AND INSOMNIA!!! AND NOW IT’S ALL….
Actually that kind of makes sense. I really hope that’s not what happens. I like Cohle.
Rust ain’t The Yellow King man ,,, if we get fucked that hard I will throw the television out the goddamned window.
That’s a great way to get me to start breaking shit. That would not be OK.
So … it’s a crown. Big deal. The fact that it’s yellow means absolutely shit, since 99.9% of crowns are yellow.
Uhm. I’m not even watching this show and I get why this is a thing.
Nice troll. Now fuck off.
Someone is oblivious as fuck…
I think it was A representation of the Yellow King now having eyes on Rust. How no matter where Rust goes as long as he is a cop the influence of the King will always be behind him and that is why he goes off the grid.
he has a nice truck
I’m gonna miss not seeing Ginger around…
Jesus. This show is eating my brain. I don’t want it to ever end.
Noticed when camera shot canals… from air looks like the canals form the word marty
Can’t . Quite. Make. Out. What. Sign. Says. Tabor’s? Help!!?? #poisoncreosote