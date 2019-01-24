Getty Image

Broad City fans will instantly recognize Paul W. Downs as Trey, Abbi’s former boss and lover, but Downs also wrote and co-produced the show (which begins its final season tonight on Comedy Central at 10 pm EST) and co-wrote and co-starred in 2017’s Rough Night. Clearly, he’s a man of many talents, so we asked him to participate in our Uproxx 20 series and we weren’t disappointed by his thoroughly unique answers, music recs, IG tips, and binge TV choices. Though, we’re not sure that we’d say yes to a dinner invite.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Depends on the bar. If they have good wine, a glass of red. If not, tequila soda and ask why they don’t have any good reds.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@therealgenevievetho on Instagram. Her ordering food series is incredible. Also @servideo.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

Succession. Gonna watch it again. And I have the last season of Getting On on my DVR still — just don’t want it to end.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

If it’s my last meal I’d love to try a little human flesh before I go. Maybe like sautéed human thigh? That or good pizza and a bottle of Barolo.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I scan WashingtonPost.com so I can get to the real business of Instagram.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Hungry Hippo” by Tierra Whack. I’m obsessed. Whackworld is on repeat in my house and car right now.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t worry about a backup plan. Do the thing you love and just enjoy it.

8. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Honestly, Rainbow Brite. Yes, she’s animated but she just did something to me as a young boy.

9. Dogs or cats?

Honestly, I know it means I’m a villain, but I’m a sucker for a hairless cat.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

That I performed or attended? I think you mean attended so… Oh God, this it’s too hard to say so I’ll give you a couple: I saw Cat Power play The Greatest at Irving Plaza. And LCD Sound System at the Hollywood Bowl.