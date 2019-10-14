Paul Rudd’s doing the rounds for Living With Yourself, his Netflix TV series that arrives on October 18. That’s the TV show with two Paul Rudds, one who’s full of ennui and one that loves life. Yes, it’s a lot like Multiplicity but pretty darn bingeworthy, and Rudd’s been trying very hard to promote while not suggesting MCU spoilers (although Kevin Feige has been more forthcoming in that department) related to Scott Lang/Ant-Man. With that in mind, Rudd’s now circling back to non-spoiler territory with material that’s as popular as Marvel, which means that he’s talking about Friends, on which he popped up very late in the game to woo and marry Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay.

Rudd was as charming as expected in his brief stint on the series, which was intended to be even briefer and only last a few episodes. Fortunately, we received a healthy amount (seventeen episodes) of his Michael Hannigan character, who even lovingly threatened to change his name to “Crap Bag” to dissuade Phoebe from legally becoming Princess Consuela Bananahammock. Good times! However, Rudd didn’t exactly get along swimmingly with Jennifer Aniston on the set. Although the two later worked together on Wanderlust, Rudd told talk show host Graham Norton over the weekend that he felt so awkward being included in the series finale, and that turned into him approaching Aniston while she hugged a producer and making a fool out of himself. Ouch:

“I was only coming on for a couple of episodes, it turned into a few more, but it was nearing the end of the show, which was a phenomenon … I was in the last episode, which made no sense to me whatsoever. I thought, I’m not supposed to be there. So to break the ice I went over and just went, ‘We did it, huh? What a ride.’ The joke inevitably fell flat.”

That’s awkward enough, but the two had an earlier run-in when Rudd joined the series. As he explained to Norton, Aniston rode a Segway on set after breaking a toe, and Rudd decided to take a spin on the contraption but “spun ’round and rolled it right over Jennifer’s foot!” Naturally, “I felt awful. Such an inauspicious start.” Fortunately, no permanent damage appears to have been done, given that Aniston recovered from the incident, but that’s definitely not the best first day to have on a job. It would be a bad day at any stage, but both of their careers continued to cruise along nicely. Rudd should stick to dancing, and no more Segway-ing, from now until the end of time.

