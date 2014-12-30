Paul Rudd Returns To Pawnee For The Final Season Of ‘Parks And Recreation’

The question isn’t “Who will be showing up in Pawnee for the final season of Parks and Recreation?” as much as it’s “Who won’t be showing up?” So far, when NBC begins airing the final season of Parks and Rec (with back-to-back episodes on Tuesdays, beginning on January 13), we can expect to see familiar faces like Rob Lowe, Rashida Jones, Megan Mullally and even Jon Hamm coming back to that fictional Indiana town that gives Akron a run for its money. While we still don’t know if Tom will end up with Tatiana Maslany’s Nadia three years from now, we do know that Natalie Morales is returning as Lucy. Oh, and Jennifer Lopez is going to be there for some reason.

But now we can finally put a checkmark next to Paul Rudd’s name, too, because Michael Schur confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that Bobby Newport’s adorable spoiled stupidity will still be hanging around Pawnee when the story picks back up.

“He’s the world’s nicest human being—and the funniest,” says Parks executive producer Michael Schur of Rudd. “We made a list of all the people that we wanted to have back and he was high on the list, so we managed to snag him.” Under what circumstances does Bobby make his first brief reappearance? “Ben [Adam Scott] needs to fill a certain position and he thinks that Bobby might be a good candidate,” says Schur. (Via EW)

As long as we’re talking about lists of people and characters we’d like to see return, I have a few suggestions. What’s that? The series has already wrapped and everyone has moved on to new projects? I DON’T CARE. Get those cameras rolling again, because I would still like to see, in no specific order…

The puppies licking Ron Swanson’s mustache:

And that’s it. I assume that everyone else, like Crazy Ira and the Douche and Jean Ralphio are already showing up, so just make sure the puppies are there and we’re all set. Thanks in advance.