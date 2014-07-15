Paul Scheer’s New Web Series ‘The Hotwives of Orlando’ Just Landed On Hulu Today

Hulu has released their new comedy series The Hotwives of Orlando today, which they put out all at once in a Netflix-style binge mode. The series, which is produced by Paul Scheer, boasts a pretty stellar cast including Casey Wilson, Angela Kinsey, Kristen Schaal, Danielle Schneider and Scheer himself, among others. The premise is obviously a Real Housewives-style spoof about six women, which Scheer voice-overs in the trailer: “They’re the best of friends! Except when they’re not. Which, is a lot of the time.” SOLD.

I haven’t watched it yet since it just premiered this morning and I only just found out about the release just now, but if it’s anything like my much-beloved Burning Love (which Paul Scheer and his wife June Diane Raphael were also involved with) then it’s likely going to be great. Unlike Burning Love, Children’s Hospital, NTSF:SD:SUV and a bunch of those Adult Swim/spoof shows, however, Hot Housewives episodes clock in as 23 minutes each, so it’ll be interesting to see how they stretch out the spoof series concept into full episodes.

All seven episodes are currently available at Hulu, but only two are accessible right now without Hulu Plus. Which means it looks like I’m going to have to reactivate my Hulu Plus account for now, I guess.

Here’s the trailer from last year:

(Via Splitsider)