Paula Deen Fired Her Agent, Because Every Buttery Bigot Meltdown Needs A Scapegoat

When we last checked in on deep-fried butter bigot Paula Deep, the folksy mascot for the modern Confederacy was hunkered down somewhere deep in the heart of Dixie contemplating offers to do porn, God help us all. So what is she up to now on this Friday, July 5th, one of the most terrible days in human history? Firing her agent, that’s what, because he obviously should have tried harder in his efforts to keep Paula’s unsavory thoughts and feelings about black folks under wraps.

Reports Deadline:

Paula Deen announced the split with Barry Weiner Thursday in an email through her spokeswoman Elana Weiss and obtained by The Associated Press. “Paula Deen has separated from her agent. She and her family thank him for the tireless effort and dedication over the many years.” Deen did not say why she parted with Weiner with whom she’d worked for more than 10 years. The email ended by saying “Paula wishes him well in all future endeavors”.

I love the wording here: “separated from her agent,” as if to say that they’re just taking a break from each other or something. Leave it to Paula Deen to make me feel sympathy for a Hollywood agent.

Also, this whole thing reminds me of the “YOU DID NOT PERSUADE ME!” scene from Last King of Scotland, with Paula Deen playing the part of brutal, delusional dictator, of course.