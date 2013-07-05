Paula Deen Fired Her Agent, Because Every Buttery Bigot Meltdown Needs A Scapegoat

When we last checked in on deep-fried butter bigot Paula Deep, the folksy mascot for the modern Confederacy was hunkered down somewhere deep in the heart of Dixie contemplating offers to do porn, God help us all. So what is she up to now on this Friday, July 5th, one of the most terrible days in human history? Firing her agent, that’s what, because he obviously should have tried harder in his efforts to keep Paula’s unsavory thoughts and feelings about black folks under wraps.
Paula Deen announced the split with Barry Weiner Thursday in an email through her spokeswoman Elana Weiss and obtained by The Associated Press. “Paula Deen has separated from her agent. She and her family thank him for the tireless effort and dedication over the many years.” Deen did not say why she parted with Weiner with whom she’d worked for more than 10 years. The email ended by saying “Paula wishes him well in all future endeavors”.
I love the wording here: “separated from her agent,” as if to say that they’re just taking a break from each other or something. Leave it to Paula Deen to make me feel sympathy for a Hollywood agent.
Also, this whole thing reminds me of the “YOU DID NOT PERSUADE ME!” scene from Last King of Scotland, with Paula Deen playing the part of brutal, delusional dictator, of course.
In retrospect she really should have settled out-of-court and had a non-disclosure clause. It works for John Travolta.
its important news because racism is bad and we need to talk about it
Where was the outrage when Sen. Robert Byrd used that word on Fox News a lot more recently than 30 years ago? Where was the outrage when the democrat party was the party of segregation only about 40 years ago? A little factoid. When Byrd died, it was the first time since just after the Civil War that the democrats did not have a former KKK member holding public office.
Yeah! Why wasn’t this website writing posts like that back in the 1960s?
@Otto Man: Dude, don’t even engage him. He’s using the tired old: “You liberals are the real racists.” line that conservatives like to trot out every time a Republican, known conservative or public figure from the Deep South says something racist. You can practically set your watch by it.
