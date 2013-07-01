Paula Deen Has Been Offered A New Job In Porn

So this is pretty gross news. As 66-year old Paula Deen’s endorsement deals have been falling apart left and right – from Walmart and Target to Smithfield and, of course, the Food Network – there is apparently one industry that is not afraid to stand by the embattled celebrity chef who has been cast into the buttery void because she once used a very horrible word and planned a very, very horrible wedding reception. That industry? Porn, of course.
According to TMZ, your source for all things porn-and-food-related, the folks at Pure Mature have offered Deen a six figure deal just to appear in one of their niche videos.
In the letter, PM starts by explaining to Paula she’s a MILF — a hot mom over the age of 65 who men would like to (you know). It continues with the job offer adding, “Full figured or thin, arthritic or diabetic — you embody our perfect spokesperson.”
As for compensation, PureMature says it’s willing to offer her “6 figures for very little work” … and NO nudity is required. Phew.
Okay, first of all, let’s pump the brakes on this definition of MILF, people. A hot mom over the age of 65? I’m pretty sure that’s outside the MILF realm. I don’t think that Paul Finch looked at Stifler’s mom and thought, “Damn, I wonder if she’s got any grandkids.” But maybe age ranges are different in the mature ladies porn genre, so I won’t judge it too harshly.
As for the offer, six figures for no nudity? I’m assuming that she’d have to at least appear in lingerie or something for that kind of coin, but maybe Pure Mature has something a little more kinky in mind. Either way, I’d like to offer some suggestions for titles, if I may:
Deen on Peen
Food Netwerk (it’s a sexy dance video)
Ready, Set, Cook, Have Sex!
Paula’s Sex Party
Paula’s Breast Dishes
Top and Bottom Chef
Paula Deen Loves James Deen (he might need 7 figures)
66 Going on 69
And my personal favorite…
I Can’t Believe It’s Not Baby Batter
Rich Creamery Brothers
Hi, Internet? Yeah, it’s me. I’m all done with Paula Deen now, thanks. Put it away. Never take it out again. All done here.
If she is over 65 she would likely be considered a GILF more than a MILF. Not by me mind you ..
I believe the term is “G-MILF.”
If anyone’s finishing but her, we’re gonna need more finishing butter.
Margerin-and-Out
Hard and Lard
Uncle Bubba’s Oyster Hos
The Soggy Biscuit
The Munch-Box Set
Diabeatoff
That’s the diabetes pun I was looking for.
“I Can’t Believe It’s Not Baby Batter” is the winner, though.
We could have some honesty in the title:
“Why did I click on that link? WHY?!?”
That news just made my penis shrivel up inside my body like a frightened turtle. Just ‘no’ porn industry, no.
Well it is true, there are no Milfs over 65.
I just checked and saw that Helen Mirren has no children.
So if James Deen & Paula Deen got it on, would it be incest porn?
It would be worse…. for worse.
Damn right it would be worse. He might make her squirt…gravy.
That was hilarious Palin Givens.
As if you put Ready, Set, Cook, Have Sex! that’s a terrible effort, it should be Ready, Set, F*ck!
Master(bate) Chef
They will do a “This ain’t Paula Dean XXX” Parody and it will end with a black on white gangbang.
Those poor souls.
Dressed up like fancy waiters.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dive into that cooch!
Chopped flipped rubbed down
Y’all In My Holes
Deep Fried Balls
Big Black Wedding
I saw the perfect title for her porno on CNN earlier:
“N-Word vs. Cracker”
I wasn’t thinking it would be interracial, but “Mandingo Mango Salsa for the Melons”?
“You Like Chicken Skin? We Got Lotsa Chicken Skin!”?
“Swing Low, Sweet Nipples”?
See Blazing Saddles.
Sorry; “Swing Low, Sweet Are–Ola”
Free tub of Paula’s finishing butter with every purchase.
Bravo!!
Wouldn’t this be a cross over into the horror genre?
I suppose this would be the most opportune time to announce that if it is going to be this kind of party, I am gonna stick my dick in the mashed potatoes.
Dairy Challenge.
Diabeat me
Butt Churning
Paula Deen: A Slave to Black D*ck
Axel Braun presents This Ain’t Paula Deen
or my personal favourite for subtlety: Glistening
Vivid Entertainment and the Food Netwerk present:
Paula Deen’s First Hot-Beef Injection.
Insulin enema
“Deep Inside Paula Deen; the Angioplasty”?
It feels like I just got punched in every erection I’ve ever had.