Paula Deen + ‘Jersey Shore’

I don’t spend much time taking notice of Paula Deen’s butter-soaked visage, but when I do, it’s usually something worthwhile, like that time she got hit in the face with a ham.
Here she is at last night’s CMT Awards with Snooki and The Situation from “Jersey Shore.” “Hey y’all! Wow, yer stomach is weird! What’s this stuff under the skin you have instead a fat? Mussels? I love mussels! Let’s fry some up now! I’m hungry.”
[via HuffPo]
With her mouth open like that I can only imagine what she did next.
Paula Deen [to Snooki]: Oh look at you, all smothered in grease and fried to a crisp. I could just eat you right up.
*actually takes bite of Snooki*
Rascal Fatts
/seriously. What the fuck do ANY of these people have to do with country music?
Not pictured: a chicken-fried Pauly D beatin’ the beat back
Now I wish that the flying ham would of caved in Deen’s skull.
Paula has lost any credibility she had with me now, hanging out with these greaseballs.