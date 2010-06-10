Paula Deen + ‘Jersey Shore’

#Paula Deen
06.10.10 8 years ago 6 Comments

I don’t spend much time taking notice of Paula Deen’s butter-soaked visage, but when I do, it’s usually something worthwhile, like that time she got hit in the face with a ham.

Here she is at last night’s CMT Awards with Snooki and The Situation from “Jersey Shore.” “Hey y’all! Wow, yer stomach is weird! What’s this stuff under the skin you have instead a fat? Mussels? I love mussels! Let’s fry some up now! I’m hungry.”

